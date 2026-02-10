Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital Earns Center of Excellence Designation in Rehabilitation Services and Stroke Care

Our hospitals have a vision of being the best medical rehab leader in their communities that they serve, and achieving this Center of Excellence designation supports that mission.” — Chris Bergh, Chief Operating Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, a Nobis-owned hospital, has been officially designated a Center of Excellence in Rehabilitation Services – Stroke Care by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ). This dual certification recognizes exemplary performance in the clinical management of patients requiring rehabilitation after a disabling disease or injury, as well as specialized rehabilitation and medical treatment for patients who have suffered a stroke. Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital successfully completed a comprehensive onsite survey to assess its adherence to evidence-based care standards established by leading healthcare experts and nationally recognized organizations. This thorough survey process involved an in-depth review of medical documentation, direct observation of patient care, interviews with the hospital's rehabilitation team and hospital leadership, and patient interviews at the rehabilitation hospital.

“We are extremely proud of Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital for achieving these distinguished designations as a Center of Excellence in both medical rehabilitation services and stroke care,” said Chris Bergh, COO of Nobis. “Our mission is to be the premier medical rehabilitation leader in every community we serve. Achieving this Center of Excellence designation affirms the outstanding work our hospital teams commit to every day.”

About Nobis

Nobis brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 18 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital.

About Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

The Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-bed hospital, opened in September 2022 at 10240 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK. The inspired hospital rehab team has provided comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.