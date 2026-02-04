Medical Imaging Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market to Reach $6.75 Bn by 2030, Growing at 8.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Medical Imaging Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical imaging picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market is witnessing notable growth as healthcare facilities increasingly adopt advanced digital imaging technologies. With the rising need for efficient image management and improved diagnostic workflows, this market is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the PACS landscape.

Steady Expansion in the Medical Imaging PACS Market Size

The medical imaging PACS market has seen robust growth recently, with its value projected to rise from $4.43 billion in 2025 to $4.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This upward trend is largely due to an increase in digital imaging volumes, higher hospital adoption rates of PACS, a transition from film-based to digital systems, greater demand for workflow efficiency, and better integration with radiology information systems.

Promising Growth Outlook for the Medical Imaging PACS Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $6.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth will be driven by rising demand for cloud-based PACS solutions, an increase in imaging procedures among aging populations, the need for remote image access, growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and a stronger preference for enterprise-wide PACS implementations. Key trends expected to influence the market during this period include advancements in AI-assisted imaging, innovations in cloud-native PACS platforms, improvements in zero-footprint viewer technology, ongoing R&D in interoperability standards, and new developments in tools for multi-modality integration.

Understanding the Role of Medical Imaging PACS Systems

A medical imaging PACS system serves as a comprehensive platform for securely storing, retrieving, distributing, and displaying digital medical images from various modalities such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs. By replacing traditional film archives, PACS enables centralized electronic access for radiologists and clinicians across healthcare networks. The system integrates seamlessly with hospital information systems, enhancing diagnostic workflows and supporting remote viewing capabilities for improved clinical efficiency.

Rising Demand for Digital Medical Imaging Fuels PACS Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the PACS market is the increasing demand for digital medical imaging. This technology allows for the capture, storage, processing, and display of high-quality medical images used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. Digital imaging is favored because it offers faster processing times, superior image resolution, and more efficient data storage and sharing. PACS plays a crucial role by securely managing digital images and facilitating their easy access across healthcare networks, boosting clinical efficiency and collaboration. For example, NHS England reported that between February 2024 and January 2025, a total of 48.9 million imaging tests were conducted nationwide, including 4.03 million in January 2025 alone, highlighting the sustained high demand for diagnostic imaging services.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Rapid Market Growth

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for medical imaging PACS systems. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

