Safe Space™ and Coffee Meets Bagel Partner to Bring Relationship Wellness to the Modern Dating Community

Kickstarting the Safe Space and Coffee Meets Bagel collaboration in 2026

Empowering Emotional Growth and Connection

SINGAPORE, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Space™ , Singapore’s pioneering global B2B2C digital mental health platform, has announced a partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB), the global dating app for serious daters. Together, the two brands will launch a Relationship Wellness Workshop Series in 2026, aimed at helping individuals build healthier, more confident, and emotionally resilient relationships.This collaboration combines Safe Space™’s proven expertise in achieving mental wellness with Coffee Meets Bagel’s mission to give everyone a chance at real, lasting love. Through quarterly interactive, expert-led workshops, participants will gain new knowledge and skills to navigate healthy dating and relationships.“We’re excited to partner with Coffee Meets Bagel to make conversations about emotional health and relationships more accessible,” said Antoinette Patterson, Co-Founder and CEO of Safe Space™. “By merging our mental wellness expertise with Coffee Meets Bagel’s focus on serious dating, we’re creating a safe environment where people can learn, connect, and grow — both personally and interpersonally.”Empowering Emotional Growth and ConnectionExclusive to CMB users, the upcoming workshops will focus on key themes around personal growth, communication, and emotional intelligence — all designed to support individuals navigating modern dating. Each session will be hosted in a casual, welcoming setting where participants can engage in guided discussions, reflective exercises, and shared experiences. “At Coffee Meets Bagel, we believe meaningful relationships start with emotional awareness and self-confidence. As more daters, especially the Gen Zs, prioritise their mental and emotional wellbeing, our collaboration with Safe Space™ aims to empower them with the tools and confidence to build intentional, lasting relationships,” said Shn Juay, CEO, Coffee Meets Bagel Worldwide.”--About Safe Space™Safe Space™ is Singapore’s pioneering regional B2B2C digital mental health EAP platform, providing therapy, coaching, and corporate wellness programs for individuals and organizations across APAC With over 500 multilingual mental health professionals across 28 countries, Safe Space™ makes mental wellness accessible, inclusive, and stigma-free.About Coffee Meets BagelLaunched in 2012, Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) is a globally loved serious dating app. Continuing on its mission of giving everyone a chance at love, CMB has facilitated over 250 million matches to date. 9 in 10 of the CMB Community is looking for a committed relationship and 96% say they intend to go on real dates with matches. CMB has been named “Best for Real Dates” by Mashable, and over half of CMB Daters say their first dates often lead to second dates. CMB is free to download for iOS and Android.

