DealMagik Announces New Platform Release With PEEK and Acuity Integrations, with Booking & Calendar Management

Capt Allens Aquatic Adventures

Great communication setting everything up with Shannon and the whole team. They are very thorough and know what they are doing!!” — Allen Clark

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealMagik , the all-in-one e-commerce platform for local businesses, today announced the release of its latest platform update, introducing support for two major external booking and calendar management channels: PEEK, a leading platform for experience-based businesses, and Acuity Scheduling, a widely used scheduling solution for spas and salons.With this release, DealMagik merchants can now seamlessly connect their businesses to external systems that power real-time availability, booking, and calendar synchronization. Experience providers can leverage PEEK to manage tours, activities, and attractions, while spas and salons can use Acuity Scheduling to streamline appointment scheduling and calendar management—reducing manual work and improving operational efficiency.The new integrations enable businesses on DealMagik to sell services while keeping their existing workflows intact, ensuring accurate availability, smoother customer experiences, and fewer booking conflicts across channels.In addition, DealMagik is excited to welcome Captain Allen’s Allen’s Aquatic Adventures , based in Gulfport, Florida , as the first business on the DealMagik platform connected to PEEK. Through this integration, Captain Allen’s experience offerings are fully synchronized for booking and availability, providing customers with a seamless way to discover and book aquatic adventures. His services are now live on DealMagik and can be found at:“This release marks an important milestone for DealMagik as we continue to connect merchants with the platforms they already rely on,” said Pavitra Anakru, CEO of DealMagik. “We look forward to welcoming additional businesses that use PEEK or Acuity Scheduling to DealMagik, as our native connectivity to these platforms makes day-to-day operations significantly easier—while helping businesses reach new customers and grow revenue". DealMagik plans to continue expanding its ecosystem of integrations, enabling more industries to publish, promote, and manage deals while staying fully connected to their preferred booking and scheduling tools.About DealMagikDealMagik is the smart new way to discover, book, and buy promotions, gift cards and services from your favorite local businesses, nationwide products and experiences – all in one app! Merchants can manage storefronts, menus, orders, deals, schedules, and customer relationships in one platform—cutting costs, boosting efficiency, and driving growth with smart automation and analytics, reducing platform overload. Shoppers get a seamless shopping experience with rich media, across several service sectors, with all their purchases, appointments and orders in one app, reducing app fatigue.Merchants can learn more at business.dealmagik.com and Shoppers can visit www.dealmagik.com and shop.

