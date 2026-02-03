CNIguard Announces New SX2.2 Rugged Sensor Platform for Underground Monitoring Applications

CNIguard is transforming underground utility operations by shifting from reactive, break-fix approaches to proactive, predictive strategies.” — Chris Quire, CEO, CNIguard

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CNIguard , an industry leader in underground environmental, safety and reliability sensors and analytics for electric utilities, today announced the availability of its new SX2.2 rugged hardware platform for monitoring underground vault environments.Built on the proven technology of CNIguard’s SX2.1 hardware platform, the ultra-rugged SX2.2 release offers enhanced features and capabilities, including:o A 33 percent reduction in volume, enabling easier installation and a reduced physical footprint, even in the most confined of underground spaces. The SX2.2 and its accessories are designed for rapid installation, ensuring no interference to ongoing maintenance and access by utility personnel.o Secure, external serial communications and support for advanced industry protocols, enabling integration with third-party electrical and equipment sensors for communication, analytics and reporting. The SX2.2 now natively supports TE Connectivity ’s KFDI-S voltage and fault current indicator solution, which adds directional fault detection, voltage monitoring, and partial discharge indication to the platform. Combined with existing environmental monitoring of infrared hot spots, explosive gases and flooding conditions, the platform enables a comprehensive digital representation of the underground electric utility vault environment.o Expanded global cellular band compatibility and full LTE-Cat M1 uplink and downlink data rates, for reliable communication to and from the vault.o Extended IP68 protection. The platform is vapor sealed and when combined with CNIguard’s External Sensor Module, enables rapid detection and analysis of flammable gases typical of degrading and overheated electric distribution cables and supplied natural gas leaks.The SX2.2 operates seamlessly with existing SX2.1 deployments and offers utilities additional options to monitor underground assets for safety, reliability, inspection and predictive maintenance, all at lower costs.“CNIguard is transforming underground utility operations by shifting from reactive, break-fix approaches to proactive, predictive strategies,” said Chris Quire, CEO of CNIguard. “The launch of the SX2.2 builds on our proven hardware platform, delivering enhanced functionality that empowers utilities to capture and act on critical intelligence, improving reliability, safety and optimizing inspection processes for our customers.”"Utilities need a complete view of what’s happening underground to operate more resilient networks,” said Dominik Gluba, General Manager of TE Connectivity Smart Grid. “Through our partnership with CNIguard, we bring early electrical fault detection together with remote environmental monitoring in harsh and confined underground vaults, giving utilities real-time insight to prevent outages before they occur."Come meet the CNIguard team at DTECH 2026, Booth UL871, and their partners TE Connectivity, Booth #5714, to see the SX2.2 with the KFDI-S and learn more about the company’s latest hardware and software solutions.About CNIguardCNIguard develops secure and reliable end-to-end solutions that monitor critical underground infrastructure for combustible gases, providing real-time infrared and visual imaging to proactively identify thermal anomalies that contribute to reliability and safety issues, as well as overall environmental monitoring for flood conditions and other parameters. The system supports the continuous monitoring recommendations from IEEE Guide 2417-2022. Additionally, CNIguard partners with industry leading sensing companies to provide fault and outage detection, advanced electrical monitoring, including transient warning and partial discharge detection in underground circuits. All monitoring, alerts, notifications, reporting and analytics are visualized in CNIguard’s SensorView SaaS (software as a service) offering and can be integrated into existing utility back-office systems. CNIguard’s platform is secure by design and is ISO27001 certified. To learn more about CNIguard, visit www.cniguard.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.About TE ConnectivityTE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. As a trusted innovation partner, our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, energy networks, automated factories, data centers enabling artificial intelligence and more. Our more than 90,000 employees, including 10,000 engineers, work alongside customers in approximately 130 countries. In a world that is racing ahead, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.