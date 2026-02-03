NY DMV Overhauls Point System: Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York Warns of Stricter Penalties

James Medows - New York's Traffic Ticket Lawyer

NY DMV lowers suspension limit to 10 points. Traffic Ticket Lawyer NY warns drivers to fight every ticket under strict new 2026 regulations.

This extended look-back period is the silent killer for many licenses. A ticket from nearly two years ago that you thought was behind you can now contribute to a suspension today.” — James Medows, Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York drivers are facing the most significant changes to the state’s traffic violation point system in decades. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is set to launch a modernized system in mid-February 2026 that introduces harsher penalties, increases point values for common offenses, and lowers the threshold for license suspension.Ticket Lawyer New York, a leading defense firm headed by attorney James Medows, is urging drivers to be vigilant. With the new regulations, even minor infractions can now lead to rapid license suspension, higher insurance premiums, and long-term driving record damage.According to Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York, every single conviction will now stay on a driver's record longer, effectively eliminating the margin for error. Under the old system, drivers had an 11-point cushion over 18 months. Now, drivers face suspension with just 10 points in a 24-month period, a drastic shift that the firm warns will catch thousands of New Yorkers off guard.The "New Math" of License SuspensionThe overhaul, approved by the state legislature, fundamentally changes how the DMV calculates driver risk. Previously, a driver’s license could be suspended if they accumulated 11 points within an 18-month period. Under the new system, the suspension threshold has been lowered to 10 points, and the "look-back" period has been extended to 24 months."This extended look-back period is the silent killer for many licenses," explains Medows. "A ticket from nearly two years ago that you thought was behind you can now contribute to a suspension today. For anyone relying on their car for work, searching for a traffic ticket lawyer near me after the points accrue might be too late. You have to fight the ticket when you get it."Point Increases for Common ViolationsMany violations that drivers consider minor are seeing point increases, making it easier to reach the new 10-point limit. Key changes include:- Speeding: Speeding just 1-10 mph over the limit now carries 4 points (previously 3).- Distracted Driving: Use of a cell phone or portable electronic device while driving increases from 5 to 6 points.- Reckless Driving: Penalties have soared from 5 points to 8 points, meaning a single conviction puts a driver just two points away from suspension.- Pedestrian Safety: Failure to yield to a pedestrian increases from 3 to 5 points.- Construction Zones: Speeding in a work zone now carries increased point penalties, even for going just one or two miles over the limit.New Violations Carrying PointsThe overhaul also assigns points to violations that were previously only subject to fines. This includes 1 point for equipment violations (such as a broken tail light), 2 points for illegal U-turns or obstructing traffic, and 3 points for failure to move over for emergency vehicles."Drivers need to understand that pleading guilty to 'just a ticket' is no longer a viable option," warns Medows. "With equipment violations now carrying points, the state is closing every loop. A speeding ticket lawyer isn't just for major offenses anymore; you need a traffic violation lawyer for everything if you want to keep your license clean."Permanent Suspension Risks and Insurance ImpactThe new regulations also introduce stricter rules for driving while intoxicated. The DMV can now permanently suspend a license after more than four DWI convictions. Furthermore, because points stay on records longer, insurance providers are expected to increase premiums and cancel policies for high-risk drivers faster than before.James Medows advises that the best defense is proactive representation. "Whether you need a reckless driving lawyer or a cell phone ticket lawyer, the goal is to keep the points off your record entirely. Once they are there, they stick for two years."About Traffic Ticket Lawyer New YorkThe Law Office of James Medows is a premier traffic defense firm based in Brooklyn, serving clients across New York City and the surrounding counties. James Medows is known for his aggressive representation and "fight to win" philosophy, helping thousands of New Yorkers dismiss speeding tickets, cell phone violations, and license suspensions. As a top-rated NYC traffic ticket lawyer , he is dedicated to protecting his clients' livelihoods from the state’s increasingly strict traffic laws.For more information or to schedule a consultation with the best traffic ticket lawyer for your case, visit https://trafficticketlawyernewyork.com/ or call (917) 856-1247.Media Contact: James Medows Traffic Ticket Lawyer New York 306 Atlantic Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11201 Phone: (917) 856-1247 Email: jamesmedows@gmail.com Website: https://trafficticketlawyernewyork.com/ Find our office location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/EGm8Zjs8xXFhQdU66

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.