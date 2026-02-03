FasterCapital Shares 2025 Milestones: $212.3M+ Invested and $550M+ Raised Through Warm Introductions

logo FasterCapital domain ranking on AHREF Cloudflare stats for FasterCapital

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During 2025, FasterCapital saw strong demand from founders worldwide, with 30,000+ startups applying to its programs.Following its screening and evaluation process, 526 companies were accepted into FasterCapital’s programs.FasterCapital kept its position as #1 online incubator and venture builder in the world in terms of startups it has incubated (1300), money invested in startups ($1.12B) and money raised ($2.7B).Driving Capital Outcomes for FoundersIn 2025, FasterCapital’s total investment commitment across the 526 accepted companies exceeded $212.3M. This figure includes cash invested, technology development delivered through the Tech Cofounder program, and business development/sales/marketing provided through Grow Your Startup program.In parallel, FasterCapital supported founders in raising more than $550M from external investors, including venture capital firms and family offices, primarily through its warm-introduction mechanism designed to connect founders with relevant investors based on fit and readiness.To strengthen fundraising readiness and execution, FasterCapital delivered structured guidance and delivered 4,700+ reports supporting founders across key areas such as investor targeting, preparation, and fundraising strategy.With a 1.75% acceptance rate (526 out of 30,000+ applicants), FasterCapital delivered an average of ~9 tailored fundraising reports per accepted startup and supported outcomes averaging ~$1.45M in combined internal investment and external capital raised per company.Founder Trust and SatisfactionFounder trust and satisfaction were reflected in public feedback during the year, including 176 founder testimonial videos and 213 five-star reviews across platforms such as Trustpilot, Clutch and G2.LearnHub: Expanding Global Access to Fundraising KnowledgeIn 2025, FasterCapital continued to scale LearnHub, its ad-free knowledge platform dedicated to fundraising, investment, and entrepreneurship.LearnHub now hosts over 4.5 million articles in English , covering ~7 million linked topic pages (each topic has a dedicated URL in the platform’s topic index), supported by a library of 10 million images. LearnHub has also 1.5 million articles and is available in 12 other languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Hindi, and Russian.Based on Cloudflare analytics, the platform reached approximately 25 million monthly unique visitors. LearnHub ranks for around 600,000 keywords, including approximately ~1,000 keywords in the top 3 positions, and shows strong third-party SEO indicators, including an Ahrefs Domain Rating (DR) of 81 and an Ahrefs rank of approximately 9,500.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is #1 online incubator and global venture builder that supports startups through fundraising assistance, investor connectivity, mentorship, and venture-building services, with a focus on accelerating founder progress through structured execution and warm investor introductions. FasterCapital invests in cash and in work per equity in its programs notably in technical cofounder program and grow your business programs. FasterCapital offers more than nine different programs.

