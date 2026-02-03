The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

To end Democrats’ partial government shutdown, we are bringing forward a package of five appropriations bills to further President Trump’s America First agenda while extending funding at current levels for the Department Homeland Security until later this month.

The Defense Appropriations Act supports America’s military superiority by boosting production of munitions critical to winning conflicts, investing in next generation aircraft, missile defense and space programs, and providing for our troops and military families with a 3.8% pay raise for all servicemembers. Our legislation also promotes innovation and codifies additional savings and efficiencies put in place by the Trump Administration. To stop the spread of deadly drugs on American streets, the legislation increases funding for counter-drug programs and combats bad actors who facilitate drug manufacturing and trafficking. Additionally, the bill ensures no funding for woke programs, and boosts American production capacity.

The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act reins in bureaucracy by reducing program and administrative funding. It provides resources to protect Social Security and root out waste, fraud, and abuse in federal health care programs, and rescinds Biden’s expansion of IRS funding to audit everyday Americans. The bill prioritizes primary care funding for rural health, health centers, and the health workforce, and increases funding for mental health, substance use treatment and prevention, and nutrition research. To protect the homeland against threats, our bill strengthens American biosecurity and cybersecurity. Additionally, it supports apprenticeship programs, funding to train workers and educate students in rural America, and investments in career and technical education.

The Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act ensures the U.S. has the safest and most efficient transportation system in the world. This bill increases funding for the FAA and provides them the resources to hire new air traffic controllers to keep our skies safe. It invests in highway and airport infrastructure, boosts America’s vehicle and aircraft manufacturers to promote global leadership, and supports the next generation of mariners at maritime academies. To reduce federal bureaucracy and stand up for taxpayers, the legislation codifies DOGE recommendations, cuts woke programs, and reinforces citizenship requirements for housing assistance.

The Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act protects U.S. financial systems by enhancing government-wide cybersecurity and IT upgrades and modernizing infrastructure at agencies like the Treasury and the Executive Office of the President. The legislation also supports economic growth by supporting taxpayers and cracking down on fraudsters and tax cheats, maintaining “Buy American” provisions, and defending Americans’ consumer choice. To enhance our national security, our legislation fully funds the Committee on Foreign Investment and strengthens foreign business acquisition review, bolsters efforts to prevent terrorists, criminals, and other bad actors from using the financial system, and combats the spread of deadly drugs like fentanyl. Additionally, as we work to restore fiscal responsibility, the bill helps crack down on waste, fraud, and abuse in government.

The National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act supports President Trump’s America First foreign policy agenda and peace through strength by administering double-digit cuts for the United Nations and other unaccountable international organizations, standing with our allies, countering our adversaries, bolstering border security, and combatting the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs into the United States. Our legislation also prioritizes fiscal sanity by cutting over $9 billion and eliminating funding for Biden-era climate, gender, DEI, and other extraneous initiatives that diluted the mission of America’s foreign policy. Additionally, the bill gets rid of “disinformation” and “misinformation” programs that harmed free speech rights, denies the Chinese Communist Party access to U.S.-backed resources, and promotes freedom and security throughout the Western Hemisphere.

With this legislation, we are passing President Trump’s funding deal, keeping Americans safe, and enacting the Republican priorities we were elected to deliver.

