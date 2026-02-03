Keep Ukraine Warm: UNWLA delivers critical winter aid to Ukraine amid ongoing attacks on energy infrastructure
$215,000+ was delivered this winter to hospitals, frontline defenders, and vulnerable civilians across Ukraine through UNWLA’s national and branch-led efforts.
The UNWLA Social Welfare Fund enables rapid, flexible responses to evolving humanitarian crises, supporting women, children, the elderly, hospitals, and frontline communities across Ukraine. Launched each November, Keep Ukraine Warm addresses life-threatening winter conditions exacerbated by continued attacks on energy infrastructure, leaving millions without heat and electricity.
This winter alone, thanks to the generosity of UNWLA members and supporters nationwide, the organization has already delivered critical assistance, including:
$95,000 to partner organization Zemliachky to purchase winter uniforms and essential cold-weather supplies for women defending Ukraine on the front lines.
$90,000 to support the purchase of life-saving medical aid and generators for hospitals in Ukraine through partner organizations AICM, Initiative E+, and Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro.
$20,000 distributed to 200 elderly women across Ukraine ahead of Christmas, providing vital support during the coldest months.
$10,000 to the Food Without Borders initiative for the preparation and distribution of hot meals in heavily impacted communities.
In addition to national efforts, UNWLA works closely with its branches across the United States to organize local fundraising initiatives that directly support humanitarian needs in Ukraine. A recent example is the Notes of Hope campaign launched by UNWLA Branch 113, which combined community engagement with tangible impact. The campaign featured an online silent auction and a fundraising concert in New York City and has raised over $50,000 to date. Funds will be directed toward the purchase of portable Butterfly ultrasound machines for maternity wards in Ukraine, strengthening care for mothers and newborns amid wartime conditions.
“Together with our branches and supporters, we are doing everything possible to keep Ukrainians warm, safe, and supported,” said Natalie Pawlenko, UNWLA President. “But the humanitarian situation remains critical. We call on communities across the country to stay engaged by raising awareness, organizing local fundraising efforts, and supporting the UNWLA Social Welfare Fund so we can continue responding swiftly to the most urgent needs in Ukraine.”
Support UNWLA’s Keep Ukraine Warm campaign by contributing to the UNWLA Social Welfare Fund and helping deliver life-saving winter aid to Ukrainians in need.
