We Animals Presents an Evening of Documentary Films and Conversation on the Interconnected Lives of Humans and Animals

Join We Animals for a special evening featuring three short documentaries, including in-person premieres of two new films, special guests and a Q&A session.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 10, We Animals is hosting a special evening of documentary films and conversation in Toronto—bringing together three short films that examine the interconnected lives of humans and animals.

The program includes the in-person premieres of two new We Animals films, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with special guests.

When: Tuesday 10 February @ 6.45 pm - 8.45 pm (doors 6.15 pm)

Where: Revue Cinema, Toronto

Join We Animals for an evening of witnessing, reflection, and conversation.

BUY TICKETS



ABOUT THE FILMS

Moving Animals (2020):

Through photojournalist Jo-Anne McArthur’s lens, viewers are invited onto transport trucks along the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where millions of animals pass through on their final journey. Along dusty roads and into quiet moments of reflection, documentation becomes both an act of witnessing and of kindness. Filmmaker: Miguel Endara is a director, filmmaker and co-founder of Vidara Films, a film production company dedicated to creating films about veganism and animal rights.

Permission to Harm (2025):

Who pays the cost of animal agriculture? This short documentary brings viewers into an agricultural community in Ontario, Canada, where human labourers and farmed animals coexist within the same systems of exploitation, highlighting a shared fight for dignity and liberation. Filmmaker: Ira Moon is an undercover investigator and We Animals 2024 Animal Photojournalism Fellow.

Maria and the Flock (2025):

Through the story of sanctuary caregiver, Maria, the film follows a life devoted to rescuing, protecting, and advocating for chickens, revealing the intelligence, individuality, and quiet resilience of these often-forgotten animals. Filmmaker: Austin Meyer is a documentary filmmaker, National Geographic Explorer, and Educator based in Berkeley, California.



ABOUT WE ANIMALS

We Animals is a Canadian non-profit organization advocating for animals through photojournalism. Our global investigations and stories expose humanity's complex relationships with animals, create ethical and cultural shifts in society, and empower human capacity for compassion and change. Learn more about our work: weanimals.org

