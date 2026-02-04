GAIA Culture and Zein Zone: Pioneering a New Artist Financing Model for the Middle East

Paintings by Ákos Burg at his exclusive token release event in Vienna, held in partnership with GAIA Culture. Patricia Paulina Karrer, Founder of GAIA Culture. Zaina Kourki, Founder of Zein Zone.

GAIA Culture has entered a strategic partnership with Zein Zone to unlock new financing models for artists in the Middle East.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GAIA Culture, a global cultural-technology company pioneering the tokenization of artists' brand equity to unlock new financing models, has entered a strategic partnership with Zein Zone, a creative consultancy bridging art, culture, and tourism in the Middle East. Together, the two organizations aim to provide new financing models, investor access, partnerships, visibility, and sustainability for emerging artists across the region.

At a time when the region is investing heavily in the creative economy and building cultural ecosystems for long-term growth, this collaboration brings a fresh model that merges art, technology, and cultural strategy, introducing artists' brand equity via tokenization as a new asset class to the UAE and the wider region.

A New Model for Artist Empowerment and Cultural Value

GAIA Culture leverages blockchain and AI technology to tokenize the long-term brand value of artists, transforming cultural equity into a new financial and strategic asset class. This model enables early-stage funding, fairer business models, and transparent, long-term participation in an artist’s career success. Having issued more than EUR 3.8 million in brand equity, GAIA Culture’s long‑term vision is to integrate artists' brand equity into online banking and wealth platforms as a credible alternative asset class.

“Partnering with Zein Zone allows us to extend GAIA Culture’s mission into a region that is rapidly defining the global future of culture. The Middle East's creative landscape is dynamic, ambitious, and innovation-driven, making it an ideal environment for our tokenization framework. Zein Zone's understanding of cultural narratives and community-building makes it an exceptional partner. Together, we are creating new opportunities for artists and cultural stakeholders to benefit from their own brand equity.”— Patricia Paulina Karrer, Founder of GAIA Culture.

Dedicated to nurturing creative communities and voices, Zein Zone brings regional expertise, integrated PR and communications, cultural management, and deep local networks across the UAE and the wider Middle East. Rooted in storytelling, cultural programs, and community engagement, Zein Zone will help introduce GAIA Culture’s model to the region, onboard selected artists, and co-create showcases and activation experiences in collaboration with strategic partners.

“This partnership represents the future of the creative economy. We have incredible talent and an equally powerful appetite for innovation across the Middle East. Together with GAIA Culture, we are introducing a model that honors artistic value, supports long-term cultural growth, and opens new doors for emerging artists to fund their careers in sustainable, forward-thinking ways. Zein Zone was created to bridge people, creativity, and culture—and GAIA Culture is the perfect partner to help bring this vision to life.” — Zaina Kourki, Founder of Zein Zone.

A Partnership Anchored in Innovation, Storytelling & Sustainable Creative Economies

Together, the two entities aim to bridge global cultural innovation with Middle Eastern creative ecosystems—supporting artists, patrons, institutions, and cultural investors in discovering new ways to participate in cultural growth. With GCC countries accelerating their creative economy strategies—Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, the UAE and Qatar's continuous investment in cultural districts—there is rising demand for new funding models, digital asset frameworks, and cross-cultural innovation.

This partnership provides new financing pathways for emerging and mid-career artists, collaborations with cultural institutions, a platform for cultural technology through blockchain-enabled art assets, as well as experiential and curatorial activations that integrate culture, innovation, and community. By combining GAIA Culture’s technological architecture with Zein Zone’s creative ecosystem expertise, this alliance aims to empower cultural practitioners and position the Middle East as a global cultural innovation hub.

About GAIA Culture

GAIA Culture is a global cultural‑technology company building the infrastructure to make artists’ brand equity investable at scale. The company tokenizes an artist’s long‑term cultural brand value through an AI‑driven valuation system and blockchain technology, unlocking new financing models for artists and transparent participation for patrons and investors. GAIA Culture enables early‑stage financing, long‑term value generation, and measurable alignment between an artist’s career trajectory and stakeholder participation. Learn more: www.gaiaculture.io

About Zein Zone

Zein Zone is a creative consultancy bridging art, culture, and tourism in the Middle East. Through its integrated PR and communications, cultural programs, and recreational experiences, Zein Zone collaborates with entrepreneurs, creative communities, and organizations to shape meaningful narratives, co-create artistic activations, and foster cross-cultural dialogue. The consultancy is dedicated to elevating creative voices, supporting artistic ecosystems, and cultivating cultural understanding across the region and beyond. Learn more: www.zeinzone.com

Key Contacts:

GAIA Culture: info@gaiaculture.io

Zein Zone: info@zeinzone.com

