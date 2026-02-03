William Vanderbloemen Releases New Book ‘Work How You Are Wired’: A Roadmap to Career Fulfillment

Work How Are You Wired by William Vanderbloemen

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Work How Are You Wired by William VanderbloemenDiscover a Data-Driven Guide to Unlocking Your Authentic Career Path and Achieving Professional SuccessWilliam Vanderbloemen, bestselling author of Be the Unicorn, announces the release of his new book, Work How You Are Wired. The book is written for professionals who want their work to match their strengths, not fight against them. Using clear data and real-world insight, Vanderbloemen shows readers how understanding their natural wiring leads to better performance, clarity, and long-term fulfillment.Many people rely on broad career advice that centers on passion without direction. Work How You Are Wired offers a more focused path. The book helps readers recognize their strongest traits and identify roles where those traits consistently produce results, satisfaction, and momentum at work and in life.Key Takeaways from “Work How You Are Wired” Include:Identify your dominant “Unicorn” traits and how they apply to real careers.Understand which work environments bring out your best performance.Learn how to communicate your value clearly to employers and leaders.Build a career designed for long-term satisfaction and purpose.Rather than recycling common career advice, this book grounds its guidance in research and lived experience. Readers are encouraged to stop forcing themselves into roles that drain them and instead use Work How You Are Wired to pursue work that fits how they think, lead, and contribute.Praise for Work How You Are Wired:“What would it be like to have a job and career you enjoy and are good at? Most people hate their job, and don't know if they are good at it. That's a huge problem that William Vanderbloemen is solving in Work How You Are Wired. William studied thousands of people who are both happy and good at their jobs. That study revealed patterns and a roadmap. Read this book, and you'll find that roadmap. Follow the roadmap, and you'll find a career like no other.” — John C. Maxwell, New York Times Bestselling Author“Work How You Are Wired maps out a proven path not simply for job satisfaction but life satisfaction. William Vanderbloemen draws on years of experience as an executive search expert to filter extensive data from thousands of people who love what they do. Connecting his findings to the details of daily living, he offers practical steps for aligning your personality with your divine purpose. This invaluable guide will open your eyes to what you were made to do.” — Chris Hodges, Chancellor of Highlands College, Founding Pastor of Church of the Highlands, Author of Out of the Cave and Pray First“Work How You Are Wired should be required reading for anyone figuring out their next career move. I wish I had this book back when I was Chief Talent Officer at Netflix - it would've helped so many people find roles where they could thrive and actually enjoy the work. If you're navigating what's next, do yourself a favor and read this. It's a smart, practical guide to finding a job that fits you.” — Jessica Neal, Former Chief Talent Officer of NetflixAbout the AuthorWilliam Vanderbloemen is the founder and CEO of Vanderbloemen Search Group, an executive search firm serving faith-based organizations. With more than fifteen years of experience as a Senior Pastor and deep expertise in executive search, Vanderbloemen helped establish a new category of search services for the faith sector. His books, including Be the Unicorn, have helped professionals pursue careers aligned with how they are wired to work.

