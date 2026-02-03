South Africans Selling Gold and Krugerrands at Record Highs

With gold prices exceeding R83,000 per ounce, more South Africans are looking to get cash for gold

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold buyers across South Africa are reporting unprecedented demand as record-high gold prices prompt a wave of selling. With gold currently trading between R82,500 and R84,500 per troy ounce, and 1oz Krugerrands fetching upwards of R83,000, South Africans are seizing the opportunity to get cash for gold they've held for years.The Gold Avenue, a leading gold buyer based in Johannesburg, has seen a significant increase in clients selling gold jewellery and looking to sell Krugerrands over recent months. The sustained surge in gold prices has turned forgotten jewellery boxes and inherited coin collections into valuable financial assets."People are realising that now is an exceptional time for selling gold jewellery," says a representative from The Gold Avenue. "A 9ct gold chain bought twenty years ago could now be worth several times what was originally paid. We're helping clients get cash for gold every day – from single rings to entire collections."Sell Krugerrands at Record PricesFor those looking to sell Krugerrands, current market conditions offer returns that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago. With 1oz Krugerrands now valued between R83,275 and R84,064, investors who purchased coins at R20,000 or R30,000 are seeing returns of 300% or more."Whether clients want to sell Krugerrands they inherited from family or liquidate investment holdings, we offer same-day payment at competitive rates," the representative adds. "Many people don't realise how simple it is to sell Krugerrands for immediate cash."Selling Gold Jewellery for Immediate CashThe demand extends beyond investment coins. South Africans are increasingly selling gold jewellery – broken chains, outdated pieces, single earrings, and inherited items that have sat unworn for years. Gold buyers like The Gold Avenue purchase all karats of gold jewellery, from 9ct to 22ct, paying based on weight and current market prices.For many, the decision to get cash for gold comes down to practical financial considerations. Rising living costs and economic pressures have prompted South Africans to look at assets they already own. Gold jewellery that serves no practical purpose can be converted to immediate funds.About The Gold AvenueThe Gold Avenue is a trusted gold buyer in Johannesburg, helping South Africans get cash for gold since establishment. Located in Illovo, Sandton, the company specialises in purchasing gold jewellery, Krugerrands, gold coins, diamonds, and luxury watches. With a commitment to transparent pricing and same-day payment, The Gold Avenue has built a reputation for professional, secure service.Media Contact:The Gold AvenueIllovo Point, 68 Melville Road, Illovo, Sandton, 2196Phone: 010 109 0080WhatsApp: 076 393 5429Email: sales@thegoldavenue.co.zaWebsite: https://thegoldavenue.co.za

