New Report Finds Veterans Better Positioned for AI-Resilient Careers

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new report from veteran empowering organizations Hire Heroes USA and Redeployable finds that as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes how work is done, veterans are especially well positioned for many of the roles showing the strongest long-term growth, stability and opportunity. Veterans are not only employable — they are well aligned with roles that continue to require human judgment, leadership and adaptability.Titled, “ The AI Career Shift: Where Veterans Should Focus in 2026 ,” the report identifies clear patterns in where veterans experience the strongest long-term satisfaction, retention and career stability.The report draws on exclusive veteran employment and retention data from Hire Heroes USA, which Redeployable analyzed to uncover career stability patterns across job levels, industries and transition pathways. Redeployable’s modeling linked two-year retention rates with BLS labor projections and AI-automation exposure, revealing where veterans are not just landing jobs, but most likely to build stable, fulfilling careers as the workforce continues to evolve.The findings identify six career "sweet spots" where veterans consistently experience strong, long-term outcomes: cybersecurity, healthcare, skilled trades, engineering, logistics and operations management. These fields combine sustained labor demand with roles that rely heavily on human judgment, leadership and complex decision-making — capabilities that remain especially valuable as automation reshapes the workforce. In these careers, veterans are not only securing employment; they are staying longer, advancing further and reporting higher levels of satisfaction.“What we care most about is helping veterans build long-term career success beyond initial employment,” said Charlotte Creech, Chief Program Officer at Hire Heroes USA, a national nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. “By looking at retention alongside labor-market trends, this report shows where veterans are building durable careers — not just landing their next role. That’s the kind of insight that helps people make confident, informed decisions about their future.”Importantly, the report also notes that many veterans begin in transitional or entry-level roles as they explore new industries. Over time, however, retention data shows that veterans often gravitate toward careers that offer greater complexity, responsibility and purpose.“Veterans bring the kind of judgment, leadership, and operational problem-solving that remain critical in an AI-enabled economy,” said Ben Read, British Army veteran and Co-Founder and CEO of Redeployable, a skills-based talent engine transforming how veterans and employers connect. “When you look at long-term retention, growth projections and exposure to automation together, the picture becomes clear: veterans aren’t just employable, they’re strategically aligned with the roles that are growing and resilient. Our goal with this report is to give service members and employers a shared, evidence-based map of where that alignment is strongest.”Veterans and military spouses are encouraged to use these insights to guide career exploration, while employers are urged to rethink how they recognize and leverage the strengths military talent brings to an AI-enabled workforce.About Hire Heroes USAHire Heroes USA is a nonprofit organization that empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce. Hire Heroes USA offers individualized career coaching, professionally written resumes, mentoring, workshops, a job board, career fairs and more to thousands of job-seeking veterans and military spouses annually. Since Hire Heroes USA’s founding, more than 115,000 Hire Heroes USA clients have found success in their job search. Hire Heroes USA prioritizes transparency, earning a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and the GuideStar Platinum Seal. Funded exclusively through public donations and federal and private grants, we provide our services at no cost to clients. For more information about our organization, visit hireheroesusa.org.About RedeployableRedeployable is a skills-based talent engine that helps veterans move into high-growth civilian careers. The platform analyzes military experience at a granular level — from technical competencies to operational leadership — and translates it into civilian career pathways, employer-ready profiles, and job opportunities. Backed by proprietary veteran employment data and AI-driven skills modeling, Redeployable bridges the disconnect between military experience and civilian hiring by revealing the transferable skills most employers overlook. Redeployable helps users find roles where they can not only get hired, but stay, advance, and thrive. For more information, visit redeployable.io.

