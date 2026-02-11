Rice Seeds Market Size Projected to Grow at 5.61% CAGR, Reaching USD 11.01 Billion by 2032

Rice Seeds Market size

Rice seeds market valued at USD 7.12 billion in 2024 is projected to reach USD 11.01 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.

NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global rice seeds market size was valued at USD 7.12 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.51 billion in 2025 to USD 11.01 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.61% during the forecast period.Rice seeds are the starchy edible grains of the Oryza sativa/Oryza glaberrima grass species, which form the staple food for more than half of the world’s population. These seeds possess stress tolerance, resistance to pests and disease, and high genetic purity. Moreover, seeds comprise a diverse array of varieties, including open-pollinated and hybrid varieties, which are used to improve grain quality and yield.With respect to culinary usage, rice is mainly used in preparing risotto, rice pudding, stir-fries, and sushi. It is also used in the preparation of sake, horchata, and rice milk. In terms of advantages, rice is a quick source of energy and supports digestive health. Moreover, it is rich in micronutrients such as folic acid and iron and is suitable for gluten-free consumers. Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa are the leading consumers globally.The growing adoption of hybrid seeds and improved farmer awareness are key factors driving the market’s growth. Some of the major players include BASF SE, BAYER AG, Syngenta AG, and UPL Limited.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/rice-seeds-market-114569 Market DynamicsMarket DriversSurging Demand for Rice Bolsters Use of SeedsThe growing demand for rice is a key driver strengthening the market’s expansion. As the population continues to grow, particularly in Asian and African countries where rice is a staple food, the overall need for rice increases. This demand simultaneously fuels seed usage in the agriculture sector.Rice offers essential nutrients such as iron, selenium, B vitamins, and magnesium and is appealing to consumers with gluten sensitivities. Coupled with its nutritional value, rice supports heart health and nervous system function and is rich in antioxidants that boost digestion. Government subsidies, agricultural support programs, and advanced breeding technologies further fuel consumption, thereby driving the global utilization of rice seeds.Market RestraintsPests and Disease Vulnerability and Lack of Farmer Knowledge Restrict Market GrowthOne of the crucial hurdles in the market is susceptibility to pests and diseases. Rice seeds are prone to seed-borne diseases such as sheath blight, bacterial blight, and rice blast. These diseases reduce seedling vigor, early plant growth, and germination rates.Additionally, pest infestation leads to damaged and discolored grains, reducing market value and increasing storage contamination risks. Limited farmer knowledge regarding the benefits of improved rice seeds and appropriate cultivation practices further restrains market growth, particularly in developing regions.Market OpportunitiesTechnological Advancements in Seeds Market Open Growth PossibilitiesThe utilization of modern techniques creates lucrative growth opportunities. Technologies such as near-infrared spectroscopy help assess seed authenticity and integrity. Direct seeding equipment ensures accurate seed placement and enhances mechanical weeding efficiency.Third-generation hybrid rice technology supports efficient hybrid seed production, while alternate wetting and drying irrigation techniques help reduce water usage. Machine learning and machine vision systems are increasingly used to analyze seed damage and improve quality.Rice Seeds Market TrendsSurging Inclination Toward Biofortified RiceThe market is witnessing a growing trend toward biofortified rice, driven by rising micronutrient deficiencies in developing countries. Biofortified rice provides essential nutrients to populations dependent on staple crops, helping enhance cognitive function, reduce hidden hunger, and minimize infection risks.Seed companies are increasingly launching biofortified rice varieties as a natural nutrition solution, addressing growing consumer demand for healthier food options.Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeThe market is segmented into open-pollinated and hybrid varieties.Open-pollinated seeds dominated the market in 2024 due to lower production costs, minimal reliance on chemical inputs, consistent crop characteristics, and seed-saving advantages.The hybrid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.By Grain SizeBased on grain size, the market is segmented into long, medium, and short grain.Long grain rice led the market in 2024 due to its high yield, low glycemic index, aromatic flavor, and resistance to bacterial blight and rice blast diseases.The short grain segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the study period.By TreatmentThe market is segmented into treated and untreated seeds.Untreated seeds dominated in 2024 owing to cost-effectiveness, suitability for organic farming systems, longer shelf life, and minimal chemical usage.The treated segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period.Rice Seeds Market Regional OutlookAsia PacificAsia Pacific dominated the market in 2024, supported by high rice consumption, strong government support, population growth, and advancements in hybridization and genetic breeding. Rising disposable income, e-commerce penetration, and sustainable farming practices further support regional growth. Asia Pacific Rice Seeds Market Size, 2024: USD 6.17 BillionMiddle East & Africa and South AmericaThe Middle East & Africa is expected to register the second-highest growth rate of 5.54%, driven by rising HoReCa usage and household consumption. South America ranked third in 2024, supported by increasing awareness and improved trade facilities.North America & EuropeNorth America and Europe are expected to witness moderate growth, driven by rising awareness of gluten-free diets, technological adoption, vegan trends, and strong e-commerce networks. The U.S. leads the North American market, followed by Canada and Mexico.Speak to Analysts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/rice-seeds-market-114569 Competitive LandscapeKey Industry PlayersMajor players are focusing on new product launches to strengthen market presence and expand their portfolios of high-quality rice seeds.List of Key Rice Seeds Companies Profiled:BAYER AG (Germany)Syngenta AG (Switzerland)Nuziveedu Seeds Limited (India)RiceTec Inc. (U.S.)Horizon Ag, LLC (U.S.)SL Agritech Corporation (Philippines)UPL Limited (India)Hefei Hefeng Seed Co., Ltd. (China)National Seeds Corporation (India)Mahyco Private Limited (India)Key Industry DevelopmentsJuly 2025: BASF Sdn. Bhd. partnered with the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute to launch Clearfield rice varieties.May 2025: IRRI hosted the Seed Accelerator Meet in Hyderabad to strengthen India’s rice seed ecosystem.

