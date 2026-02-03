Kirk Teachout Crowned Champion of Dentistry’s Got Talent at Yankee Dental Congress 2026

The Seven Figure Dentist™ wins big by proving you don’t need a marketing budget to build an unforgettable brand.

Most practices chase shortcuts, we doubled down on humanity.”
— Kirk Teachout
BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirk Teachout, founder of The Seven Figure Dentist™, was named the winner of Dentistry’s Got Talent: Marketing Showdown at the 2026 Yankee Dental Congress—marking a major personal and professional milestone after two previous second-place finishes.

With his presentation titled “Marketing Madness: How We Outpace Your Office with Simplicity,” Teachout broke the mold of conventional dental marketing by showing how practices can thrive through connection over clicks.

“Marketing isn’t a billboard—it’s a memory,” Teachout told the audience. “It’s how your practice shows up in people’s lives outside the chair.”

A Philosophy That Hits Different

Teachout’s winning strategy? No digital ads. No funnels. No gimmicks. Just heart, humanity, and a whole lot of Crumbl cookies.

He wowed the crowd with a real-world, no-fluff framework built on three principles:
1. Deliver Delight – through handwritten notes, unexpected kindness, and surprises worth talking about.
2. Elevate Your Team – outfitting them in premium Patagonia and Lululemon gear to turn them into “walking billboards” and proud brand reps.
3. Engineer Referable Moments – by fixing frustrations and crafting patient experiences people can’t help but share.

“Most practices chase shortcuts,” said Teachout. “We doubled down on humanity.”

From a packed room of dental professionals to the panel of judges, his clarity and authenticity hit home. Even the post-show reaction captured it:

“You made a complicated topic so simple and powerful. You made us feel like we could actually do it,” said one judge.

And the message couldn’t be more relevant. According to the American Dental Association, 75% of practices cite marketing as one of their biggest challenges—something Teachout addressed head-on by removing the complexity and cost from the equation.

A Long Road to Victory

This win wasn’t just a one-off performance—it was the result of years of resilience.

“Three times on the same stage changes you,” Teachout shared after his win. “Twice I gave everything and walked away with second place. That stings more than people realize. But I kept coming back—not for ego, but for the people.”

He credits the unwavering support of the dental community and a special mentor, Dr. Devinn Geeson, for helping him push through.

“Devinn believed in me. She believes in everyone—quietly behind closed doors and loudly in public. Her encouragement helped me get better, not bitter.”

Teachout’s win was celebrated to the sound of DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win”—a fitting anthem for a man who turned setbacks into strategy.

What’s Next for The Seven Figure Dentist™

Coming off his win, Teachout will continue his mission to help dental entrepreneurs grow profitable practices while reclaiming their time.

Upcoming Appearances:
• Chicago Midwinter Meeting – February 19-21, 2026
Zion Mastermind Retreat – April 23–25, 2026
A unique 3-day experience blending 10 CE hours with hikes through Angels Landing and The Narrows.

For Speaking & Media Inquiries:
Contact: Dr. Catrise Austin, Publicist
Email: draustin@celebritybrandingusa.com
Download Kirk Teachout’s Speaker Packet

About The Seven Figure Dentist™

Founded by Kirk Teachout, The Seven Figure Dentist™ is a marketing and growth consultancy helping doctors build profitable practices without burnout. With a focus on people over pixels, Kirk’s methods have helped countless entrepreneurs grow referral-driven, freedom-first practices.

About Dentistry’s Got Talent™

Dentistry’s Got Talent™ is the premier speaker competition in the dental industry, founded by educator and entrepreneur Dr. Devinn Geeson. This TED Talk–style, high-energy showcase empowers dental professionals to take the stage, share bold ideas, and spark industry-wide inspiration. Each edition highlights powerful voices in dentistry, and the Marketing Showdown at the Yankee Dental Congress brings that same energy to one of the largest dental meetings in the country. With crowd voting, expert judges, and a coveted Champion Belt, Dentistry’s Got Talent is more than a session—it’s a movement redefining how dental teams learn, connect, and lead.

Kirk Teachout
The Seven Figure Dentist
kirk@ivquartercoaching.com
