AVASK and SimplyVAT Announce Strategic Transaction to Strengthen Position as a Global Compliance Leader
This transaction strengthens our VAT capability while expanding the breadth of services and technology we can deliver to clients at a time when regulatory complexity continues to accelerate.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVASK Global Compliance and SimplyVAT announce a strategic transaction that brings together two highly respected compliance specialists, creating a leading global platform for indirect tax and regulatory compliance serving internationally trading businesses.
— Melanie Katsaris, CEO, AVASK Group
The transaction combines AVASK’s technology-led compliance platform and multi-disciplinary expertise across VAT, Customs, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and international regulatory compliance with SimplyVAT’s highly regarded VAT specialism and strong reputation within the e-commerce sector.
Headquartered in the UK, the combined group provides a scalable, end-to-end compliance solution for businesses navigating an increasingly complex global regulatory landscape.
SimplyVAT will continue to operate as a standalone brand, with clients supported by their existing SimplyVAT teams. Clients will also benefit from access to AVASK’s broader international capabilities, including eco-tax compliance (EPR), customs advisory, and advanced compliance technology designed to improve accuracy, visibility, and scalability as businesses expand internationally.
By joining forces with SimplyVAT, AVASK further strengthen its customer success capabilities and expands service coverage across North America, with the introduction of Canada as a new global expansion opportunity for sellers in the UK, EU and China.
The transaction brings together two founder-led businesses, both established and grown by women who have played a defining role in shaping the global VAT and e-commerce compliance sector.
Melanie Katsaris, CEO of AVASK Group, commented:
“We are delighted to welcome SimplyVAT to the AVASK Group. Claire has built an outstanding business with a strong reputation for technical excellence and integrity values that closely align with our own. This transaction significantly strengthens our VAT capability while expanding the breadth of services and technology we can deliver to clients at a time when regulatory complexity continues to accelerate.”
Claire Taylor, Co-Founder and Principal of SimplyVAT, added:
“Joining AVASK marks an exciting next chapter for SimplyVAT. The group’s international reach and robust compliance technology across indirect tax, eco-tax and customs allow us to combine deep technical expertise with technology-enabled delivery. This enhances accuracy, insight and scalability for our clients as they grow and trade globally.”
The combined business is uniquely positioned to support clients from initial market entry and VAT registration through to ongoing compliance, advisory services, and international expansion across the UK, EU and other global markets.
Northbound Group served as investment banking advisory to AVASK with DLA Piper serving as legal advisor. DMH Stallard served as legal advisor to SimplyVAT.
About AVASK Group
Led by its proprietary INFINITI and CiDATax technology platform, AVASK has scaled into Europe’s premiere global compliance partner. AVASK is focussed on its accelerated growth strategy, building direct presence throughout Europe, North America and China, while nurturing its strong partnerships with industry leading marketplaces and enterprise level businesses to deliver technology focussed world-leading compliance solutions. Its long-term mission is to continue its strategic growth through technology enhancements and continuing investment in automation and AI enhanced systems. AVASK is headquartered in Southampton, UK, with offices located throughout the EU, the US and China. For further information, visit: www.avask.com
About SimplyVAT
SimplyVAT is a specialist VAT compliance and advisory firm supporting e-commerce sellers and internationally trading businesses. Founded in the UK, SimplyVAT is known for its deep technical expertise, practical advice, and strong reputation within the global e-commerce sector. The firm provides end-to-end VAT services, including VAT registrations, ongoing compliance, advisory support, and representation across multiple jurisdictions. SimplyVAT works with businesses of all sizes, from fast-growing digital entrepreneurs to established international sellers, helping them navigate complex VAT obligations with clarity and confidence. For further information, visit: www.simplyvat.com
Mike Thake
AVASK Global Compliance Ltd.
+44 2380600120
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.