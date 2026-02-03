MPU “One Country Two Systems” Research Center Delivers Campus Lectures on the Three Laws, Helping 6,000 Secondary Students Strengthen Patriotic Sentiments and Legal Awareness

MACAU, February 3 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) actively supports the Macao SAR Government’s policy direction to continuously strengthen patriotic education by organizing the series of lectures of “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus.” The “One Country Two Systems” Research Center of MPU has delivered lectures at multiple secondary schools in Macao, aiming to deepen secondary students’ understanding of the Constitution, the Macau Basic Law and the Macao National Security Law. These efforts have helped foster a positive environment where knowledge, observance, and protection of the law are valued, promoting and passing on the core values of loving the country and loving Macao. Throughout 2025, the Centre held a total of 33 lectures, attracting enthusiastic participation from over 6,000 students across nearly 30 secondary schools.

The contents of MPU’s “Constitution and Basic Law on Campus” lectures closely relate to the changes in Macao since its return, incorporating new developments in the global and regional security landscape. The lectures explain how the Constitution provides the supreme legal basis for implementing the “One Country, Two Systems” policy in Macao, and how the Macao Basic Law and the Macao National Security Law offer strong legal safeguards for Macao’s prosperity, stability, and the well-being of its residents. This helps students better understand that national security is not only vital to the nation’s survival but also directly impacts every person’s interests. Only with a stable nation can personal security be guaranteed. Safeguarding national security requires everyone to fulfill their responsibilities and enhance their awareness of national security.

The “One Country Two Systems” Research Center of MPU will continue to conduct campus legal outreach activities effectively, extensively promoting the three laws mentioned above. This supports the Macao SAR Government in deepening patriotic education focused on loving the country and loving Macao, cultivates young people’s legal literacy and awareness of law observance, and ensures the tradition of loving the country and loving Macao is passed on through the generations.