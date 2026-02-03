【Happy Chinese New Year】Parade for Celebration of Chinese New Year promises more wondrous dimensions Enriching “tourism + events” and nighttime glamour

MACAU, February 3 - 【MGTO】Promotional video for MGTO’s Chinese New Year festivities of 2026

With the advent of Chinese New Year, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will once again present mega festivities listed as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations – an iconic program organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to foster cultural exchange with the world. The festivities include the community roadshow, float parade as well as the drones and fireworks displays as an innovative debut, in joyful celebration with residents and visitors.

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) held a press conference today (3 February) to unveil the programs of three events, namely the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse and the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays. The much-anticipated Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse will take place splendidly between 19 February and 8 March, including float parade, cultural performances, float exhibition, online games and more. As a major highlight, the float parade will dazzle the vicinity of Sai Van Lake and northern district on the 3rd day (19 February) and 12th day (28 February) of Chinese New Year respectively, poised to energize community tourism and the nighttime economy.

The Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse (the “Parade”) is organized by MGTO and co-organized by Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Cultural Affairs Bureau (ICM), Sports Bureau (ID) as well as Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes and Director of Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Zhang Dong, attended the press conference together with other guests.

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes expressed that the Office organizes spectacular events to gain valuable experience and innovate on the offer of highlights. This year, the events will be taken to a new level in different dimensions, from enjoyment of live performances, fusion of technology and art to permeation of festive aroma and more, to paint vibrant colors of “tourism +” and the city’s glamour at night, propelling the integrated tourism and leisure industries towards diverse development.

Parade promises brand-new enjoyment on 3rd Day of Chinese New Year

The first float parade will unfold at Sai Van Lake Square at 8 p.m. on the 3rd day (19 February) of Chinese New Year. Warm-up performances and interactive games will precede the opening ceremony unveiled by wonderful opening performances. Spectacles will ensue – the float parade, cultural and artistic performances as well as drones and fireworks displays. This year, a spectacular show revolving innovatively around the prosperous future will dazzle the main stage with performances themed after the future space, fantastic golden horse parade, grand party, Broadway musical and other innovative elements. Optimized by the special stage design and unblocked view from the seating, the opening performances promise a brand-new extravaganza.

Joined by about 1,300 performers from Macao, Hong Kong, Chinese mainland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Philippines and Korea, a fleet of 17 splendid floats will set off from Sai Van Lake Square, march along Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen and Macao Science Center on Macao Peninsula until Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, showering joyful wishes along the way.

Hong Kong and Macao celebrity hosts Bob Lam, Germano Guilherme and Sabrina Mendes will be emcees on the 3rd night of Chinese New Year. Macao boy bands Daze in White and TiDe, Macao singers Germano Guilherme and Josie Ho, Hong Kong singer Mike Tsang, Hong Kong girl groups Honey Punch and IdG Bubbles will dazzle with enchanting performances. Warm-up performances will start at the main stage at Sai Van Lake Square at 5:50 p.m. to liven up the vibes in advance. Audiences can enter the spectator stands from 5:30 p.m. on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year. Designated barrier-free seats will be provided at spectator stands for people with special needs.

Festive aroma fills ZAPE district

An array of dance, singing, magic and other performances will enliven the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai in ZAPE District from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the same day. The float parade and the drones and fireworks displays will be live broadcast on an LED screen on site from 8 p.m. onwards, to connect and unleash more lively vibes.

For the Parade on the 3rd day of Chinese New Year, over 4,200 spectator seats will be provided at five seating stands at the following locations: Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, front square of Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, roundabout in front of Macao Science Center and Macau Fisherman’s Wharf. Given the limited availability, seats will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. The Parade will be live broadcast on LED screens installed at different locations as follows: Rua de Cantão/ Rua de Xangai at ZAPE, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, roundabout at Macao Science Center, Iao Hon Market Garden, Park of Dr. Carlos d'Assumpção, Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, Tap Seac Square as well as Largo dos Bombeiros in Taipa. TDM and Macao Cable TV will air the live broadcast and recorded programs of the Parade on several channels for more audiences to enjoy the Parade at home.

Parade will dazzle northern district on 12th day of Chinese New Year

The second float parade will commence at 8 p.m. on the 12th day (28 February) of Chinese New Year. Enlivening the northern district, the 17 floats will set off from Rua Norte do Patane, pass through Avenida do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon and arrive at Iao Hon Market Garden. A finale show of cultural and artistic performances will start at Iao Hon Market Garden at 8:15 p.m. Hong Kong and Macao artists Andrew Chan, Winnie Lam and Kane Ao Ieong will deliver wonderful performances in celebration of Chinese New Year.

17 splendid floats on two showcases

The 17 floats are presented by MGTO, Asia Tourism Exchange Center, Municipal Affairs Bureau, DSEDT, IPIM, ICM, ID, Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., Wynn Macau, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Prudential Hong Kong Limited (Macau Branch), Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Multinational (Holdings) Group and China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited (Macau Branch). As in the past, the floats will manifest uniquely beautiful and creative designs with delightful surprises.

The floats will be on display at Roman Amphitheatre Square of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 20 to 27 February, and at Tap Seac Square from 1 to 8 March. Illuminations of the floats will light up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the splendor of the floats.

Stay tuned to Transport Bureau’s announcement of temporary traffic restrictions

Temporary traffic restrictions will be imposed during the Parade. The roads along the parade routes will be temporarily closed during designated hours on the 3rd day (19 February) and 12th day (28 February) of Chinese New Year. Some of the bus stops will be suspended with bus routes changed. Please stay tuned for the latest information from Transport Bureau.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).