【Happy Chinese New Year】MGTO welcomes visitors with colorful Chinese New Year festivities

MACAU, February 3 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is presenting the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities for two days in a row and three sessions of the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays during Chinese New Year. Besides, the Office will roll out a community activity for Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day, namely ZAPE Gallop Gala, at ZAPE District. Residents and visitors are welcome to spend a memorable Spring Festival in Macao filled with vibrant colors of “tourism + events” unfolded to invigorate the community economy.

Listed by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism as part of the “Happy Chinese New Year” celebrations, the 2026 Chinese New Year Activities, the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse and the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays comprise spectacular highlights that will paint a colorful picture of the cultural tourism gems Macao has to offer as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Three Chinese New Year fireworks displays include drones for the first time

During Chinese New Year, MGTO will hold three sessions of the 2026 Chinese New Year Drones and Fireworks Displays. Weaving together pyrotechnic and drone arts for the first time, the displays will dazzle the sky with fireworks and 3,888 drones in formation above the sea overlooked by Macau Tower in symphony with music and laser effects. The three sessions will be held at 9:45 p.m. on 3rd day of Chinese New Year (19 February), at 9 p.m. on 7th day of Chinese New Year (23 February) and 15th day of Chinese New Year (3 March). Each spanning about 15 minutes, the displays will spark splendid wishes for residents and visitors.

Recommend six vantage points

Spectators can enjoy the drones and fireworks displays at six vantage points as follows: Anim’Arte NAM VAN, from Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre to Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront on Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Avenida de Sagres (next to Mandarin Oriental, Macau), waterfront at Macao Science Center, Caminho Marginal do Lago (next to YOHO Treasure Island Hotel) and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa. Background music will stream from sound systems installed at the above locations for a blend of audiovisual enjoyment and greater festive sparks.

To facilitate each session of drones and fireworks displays, temporary traffic measures will be imposed in the vicinity of Macau Tower and Avenida do Oceano in Taipa on the show nights. For more information, please visit the website of Transport Bureau (www.dsat.gov.mo).

Golden Dragon Parade enlivens communities on 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year

The 2026 Chinese New Year Activities will unfold the Golden Dragon Parade and other performances at designated locations in communities on the 1st and 2nd days of Chinese New Year (17 and 18 February). The auspicious mascots and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK will join the performance troupes to deliver warm wishes and distinctive performances in different districts, filling the communities with festive vibes and an influx of visitors. This year, the scope of the activities at ZAPE will be expanded to cover not just the Macao Grand Prix Museum but also Rua de Cantão/Rua de Xangai, revitalizing the communities festively for tourism and economic revival.

ZAPE Gallop Gala for a memorable festive season

From 13 February to 1 March, the activity ZAPE Gallop Gala will be held at the vicinity of Rua de Cantão and Rua de Pequim at ZAPE in celebration of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day. Festive installations will come into the limelight to boost festive vibes and destination appeal in the district. The activity is rolled out to bring a greater flow of people into the community for spending, driving positive interaction between destination marketing and community development. The themed community activity will engage businesses at ZAPE for launch of special offers that will inject an impetus to tourist spending there.

Interactive games on social platform for fun experience

For this Spring Festival, MGTO will step up online and offline promotional initiatives to boost visitor arrivals and extend visitors’ length of stay for greater spending in communities. Between 11 February and 3 March, two interactive games for Chinese New Year are available on MGTO’s WeChat mini-program. Players can follow the instructions to complete the games for a chance to enter a lucky draw and win attractive prizes. Between 13 February and 1 March, the public can also access the themed website for more information about the float parade. Besides, they can play an online game and vote for their favorite float on the website, to enter the lucky draw for a chance to obtain personalized AI greeting cards, offline game coupons and other prizes.

A themed website is created by MGTO for the Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Horse: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2026. For more information about MGTO’s wonderful events, please visit the website for destination promotion: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo or follow MGTO on WeChat (ID: MGTOweixin).