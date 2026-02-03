The Center of Excellence on AI for Justice, Public Safety, and Security announces the Sponsorship from Microsoft

The Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence for Justice, Public Safety, and Security (JPSS) announces the Sustaining Sponsorship from Microsoft

ASHBURN, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center of Excellence (COE) on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Justice , Public Safety, and Security (JPSS) a collaboration between the IJIS Institute , the Professional Development Institute (PDI) at the University of Ottawa, and the Miller Center on Policing and Community Resiliency at Rutgers University announces Sustaining Sponsorship (highest level sponsorship) for the Center.Artificial Intelligence (AI) is already transforming every sector of society, fundamentally reshaping how we protect our citizens. However, failing to responsibly adopt and effectively integrate AI capabilities could significantly undermine justice, public safety, and national security.As agencies increase their use of AI, it is crucial that they do so in a way that maximizes the benefits of this powerful technology while sidestepping potential pitfalls. These are not plug-and-play tools. Successfully deploying AI/ML requires numerous considerations, such as: acquiring the right technology, training staff effectively, and addressing cultural impediments through active change management. Currently, there is no place for the justice and public safety agencies and the private sector who serve this mission to seek guidance and validate the efficacy of AI-based solutions and associated capabilities.To help JPSS agencies better prepare to implement AI-based capabilities, and the private sector to develop fully vetted solutions, the Center of Excellence will provide expertise on the responsible and ethical use of AI in justice, public safety, and security. This expertise will be delivered by leveraging our extensive network of partners across the public and private sectors, as well as academia, to enhance operational efficiencies and support informed decision-making.This sustaining sponsorship commitment from Microsoft will provide not just funding but also resources needed to help the Center of Excellence assist the public and private sector in implementing AI within the bounds or the law and regulations and ethical use. The sponsorship helps the COE a first of a kind across the globe supporting the Justice, Public Safety and Security mission, to also take advantage of the subject matter expertise that Microsoft has to support this mission.Implementing AI-based capabilities in the JPSS mission area is inherently complex and requires a comprehensive strategy. This approach must provide a global framework for implementation while addressing the unique needs and specific nuances of individual communities. The sponsorship from Microsoft for the AI Center of Excellence (COE) help deliver this essential balance, offering a robust and adaptable approach to responsible AI implementation.According to Ashwini Jarral founder and lead for the COE, “The sustaining sponsorship from Microsoft not only showcases their commitment to the Justice and Public Safety mission but also their commitment to the ethical and transparent use of Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft has a long-standing history of supporting the Justice and Public Safety community around the globe and with this sponsorship they have shown their continued commitment to ensuring that this mission leverages the latest and greatest technology innovations.”“In justice and public safety, the stakes are too high for experimentation without guardrails. AI must be mission‑ready and ethics‑first—transparent, explainable, and accountable to the communities we serve. This sustaining sponsorship allows the COE to accelerate practical guidance and validation, so agencies can deploy the best tools with the right governance and human oversight from day one.”— Dave Williams, Director, Business Strategy (Government), Microsoft# # #About The Center of Excellence on Artificial Intelligence for Justice, Public Safety, and Security - The Artificial Intelligence Center of Excellence (COE) for the Justice Public Safety and Security mission is to help JPSS agencies better prepare to implement AI-based capabilities, and for the private sector to develop fully vetted solutions. The Center of Excellence founding partners include the national non-profit the IJIS Institute https://ijis.org/ , The Miller Center on Policing and Community Resilience https://millercenter.rutgers.edu/ , and Professional Development Institute (PDI) at the University of Ottawa https://pdinstitute.uottawa.ca/ where goal of the COE is to provide expertise on the responsible and ethical use of AI in justice, public safety, and security. To learn more please visit https://www.aicoejpss.org/

