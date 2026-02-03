The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market is projected to grow to $24.6 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The lithium-ion battery recycling market is gaining significant traction as the demand for sustainable solutions in battery disposal intensifies. With the rapid expansion of electric vehicle usage and a growing focus on resource recovery, this sector is set to experience substantial growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors fueling its expansion, prominent regional insights, and the emerging trends shaping its future.

Steady Market Growth and Promising Outlook for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

The lithium-ion battery recycling market has witnessed remarkable expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $10.96 billion in 2025 to $12.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This upswing in the historical period is largely driven by the increasing volumes of electric vehicle (EV) battery waste, heightened demand for recovered metals, growing pressure for eco-friendly disposal methods, the rise of circular economy initiatives, and stricter regulatory requirements.

Looking ahead, the market’s growth trajectory remains strong, with expectations to reach $24.60 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.5%. The forecast period benefits from accelerating global EV adoption, urgent needs for lithium and cobalt recovery, a stronger emphasis on closed-loop manufacturing processes, expansion in large-scale recycling plants, and increased government-backed recycling policies. Key trends forecasted include advances in hydrometallurgical techniques, automation-driven sorting systems, innovations in high-efficiency material extraction, research into battery material purification, and improvements in pyrometallurgical processes.

Understanding Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling and Its Environmental Importance

Lithium-ion battery recycling involves the collection, dismantling, and processing of used lithium-ion batteries to recover valuable metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. This process aims to minimize environmental harm, conserve scarce raw materials, and support a sustainable supply chain for battery production by reintegrating recovered substances into new batteries.

Electric Vehicle Growth as a Major Driver in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

One of the primary forces propelling the lithium-ion battery recycling market is the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. EVs rely on rechargeable batteries instead of traditional internal combustion engines, and their rising popularity stems from declining battery costs driven by technological improvements, economies of scale, and enhanced manufacturing processes. These factors have made electric vehicles more affordable and accessible to consumers.

Recycling lithium-ion batteries plays a crucial role in managing the environmental and resource challenges posed by spent EV batteries. It enables the recovery of metals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, thereby reducing environmental impact and conserving essential materials. For example, in 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), an intergovernmental organization based in France, reported that electric car sales in 2023 surged by 3.5 million compared to 2022, marking a 35% year-over-year increase. This significant growth in EV sales is a key factor driving demand in the lithium-ion battery recycling sector.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Prospects in the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Industry

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the lithium-ion battery recycling market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is set to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, reflecting rapid EV adoption and expanding recycling infrastructure. The market report covers a broad geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

