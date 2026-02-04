Syringes Market Size to Reach USD 15.09 Billion by 2034 at 4.5% CAGR Globally (2026-2034)

The global syringes market is driven by chronic diseases, immunization programs, and disposable syringe adoption, reaching USD 15.09 billion by 2034.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global syringes market was valued at USD 10.15 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 10.64 billion in 2026 to USD 15.09 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2026–2034).Syringes Market OverviewThe global syringes market is a fundamental component of the healthcare delivery ecosystem, supporting drug administration, blood withdrawal, vaccination programs, and diagnostic testing across hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and homecare settings. Syringes are essential medical devices used for precise dosing, infection control, and safe patient care, making them indispensable in both acute and chronic treatment pathways.Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing injection-based therapies, expansion of immunization coverage, and strong regulatory emphasis on infection prevention and single-use medical devices.The growing global burden of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders is significantly increasing the volume of injectable drug therapies. In parallel, large-scale vaccination initiatives, including routine immunization programs and booster campaigns, continue to generate consistent demand for disposable syringes across both developed and emerging economies.Request a Free sample PDF:-Market SegmentationBy Product TypeThe syringes market is segmented into conventional syringes and safety syringes.Conventional syringes dominated the global syringes market in 2025 due to their cost advantage, widespread availability, and entrenched use in public healthcare systems and emerging markets. These syringes remain the preferred choice in high-volume government tenders, routine therapeutic injections, and public hospitals where affordability is a critical purchasing factor.Safety syringes, which incorporate needle protection and retraction mechanisms, are gaining traction due to increasing focus on healthcare worker safety and needlestick injury prevention. The safety syringes segment is expected to grow at a significantly faster rate, supported by regulatory mandates and hospital safety protocols.By Volume CapacityBased on volume capacity, the market is segmented into up to 1 mL, 1 mL–5 mL, 6 mL–10 mL, 11 mL–20 mL, and above 20 mL.The 1 mL–5 mL segment dominated the market with a 35.3% share in 2025, driven by its broad applicability across therapeutic injections, vaccinations, and outpatient procedures. Most commonly administered injectable drugs such as insulin, vaccines, antibiotics, and analgesics fall within this dosing range, making it the most frequently used syringe size globally.By MaterialThe market is segmented into plastic syringes and glass syringes.Plastic syringes dominated the market and accounted for approximately 89.1% of total market share in 2025. The dominance of plastic syringes is attributed to their low cost, disposability, lightweight nature, and shatter resistance. Regulatory emphasis on infection control and single-use devices has further strengthened the adoption of plastic syringes across hospitals and clinics.By UsageDisposable syringes dominated the market with a 92.1% share in 2025, reflecting global infection prevention protocols and strict regulatory guidelines discouraging syringe reuse. Single-use syringes are essential for minimizing cross-contamination, hospital-acquired infections, and disease transmission, making them the industry standard worldwide.By End-userHospitals and ASCs dominated the market in 2025, supported by increasing patient admissions, surgical procedures, chronic disease treatments, and vaccination volumes. Major companies operating in the global syringes market include:Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (U.S.)Terumo Corporation (Japan)Nipro Corporation (Japan)Gerresheimer AG (Germany)Cardinal Health (U.S.)B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)Smiths Medical (U.K.)Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd. (India)Weigao Group (China)Retractable Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)Report CoverageThe syringes market report provides comprehensive coverage of global market dynamics, including historical trends, base-year analysis, and forecast projections through 2034. The report analyzes market size by value, competitive landscape, and detailed segmentation by product type, volume capacity, material, usage, end-user, and region. The report analyzes market size by value, competitive landscape, and detailed segmentation by product type, volume capacity, material, usage, end-user, and region.Drivers and RestraintsMarket DriversA primary growth driver is the rising global burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, cancer, and autoimmune conditions. These diseases require long-term injectable therapies, significantly increasing syringe consumption.Expanding global immunization programs represent another major growth driver. Governments and healthcare organizations continue to scale vaccination coverage for childhood immunization, seasonal influenza, and booster campaigns, driving sustained demand for disposable syringes.Market RestraintsPrice pressure in government tenders and public healthcare procurement remains a key restraint, particularly in emerging economies. Intense competition and bulk purchasing can compress margins for manufacturers.Regional InsightsAsia PacificAsia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market. The Asia Pacific syringes market was valued at approximately USD 3.56 billion in 2025. Growth is driven by rising population, expanding healthcare access, increasing vaccination coverage, and rapid growth in chronic disease prevalence across China, India, and Southeast Asia.North AmericaNorth America is the second-largest market, driven by high per-capita injection rates, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a large population of patients requiring long-term injectable therapies. Replacement demand, safety syringe adoption, and chronic disease management remain key growth drivers.EuropeEurope represents a mature but steady-growth market. Aging demographics, universal healthcare systems, and consistent public procurement volumes support stable demand. Strict safety and infection control regulations encourage adoption of disposable and safety syringes.Rest of the WorldLatin America, the Middle East, and Africa show moderate growth supported by improving healthcare access, expanding immunization coverage, and gradual standardization of disposable medical devices.Key Industry DevelopmentsBD expanded production capacity for safety-engineered syringes to meet rising global demand.Terumo introduced advanced syringe designs to enhance dosing accuracy and healthcare worker safety.Major manufacturers increased investments in Asia to support regional immunization programs and public healthcare supply.Strategic partnerships and long-term supply agreements with governments strengthened market stability during peak vaccination cycles.Related Reports:-

