Fusion Biopsy Market Overview, Trends, Growth Forecast & Key Industry Insights 2034

Fusion Biopsy Market valued at USD 793.5 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1,546.7 million by 2034, driven by precision diagnostic demand.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fusion Biopsy Market Size is experiencing strong growth as demand increases for advanced diagnostic solutions in prostate cancer and other conditions requiring targeted tissue sampling. According to a latest report by Fortune Business Insights, the global fusion biopsy market was valued at USD 793.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,546.7 million by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.Fusion biopsy is a diagnostic technique that combines real-time ultrasound with pre-acquired MRI imaging to generate precise, three-dimensional (3D) images that help clinicians locate and target suspicious tissue areas for biopsy. The enhanced precision of fusion biopsy systems improves diagnostic accuracy and reduces the need for repeat procedures, especially in prostate cancer diagnosis.Fusion Biopsy Market OverviewThe fusion biopsy market is fundamentally driven by the need for highly accurate and minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Traditional biopsy methods may miss clinically significant lesions, leading to delayed or incorrect diagnoses. Fusion biopsy systems mitigate this challenge by integrating multiparametric MRI with ultrasound imaging, offering real-time guidance for targeted biopsies. The increasing incidence of prostate cancer worldwide underscores the importance of these advanced diagnostic approaches.Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting fusion biopsy systems due to their ability to improve lesion localization and detection rates. This trend supports the growing utilization of these systems in hospitals and diagnostic centers, where advanced imaging infrastructure is available.Get a Free Sample of this Report:Fusion Biopsy Market TrendsSeveral market trends are defining the future of the fusion biopsy market:• AI-Enabled and Automated Platforms: One major trend is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation in fusion biopsy systems. AI-enhanced MRI interpretation, real-time 3D mapping, and automated reporting tools streamline workflow and improve diagnostic confidence for clinicians.• Enhanced Imaging Capabilities: Fusion biopsy systems are increasingly incorporating advanced imaging technologies to further improve lesion detection and diagnostic precision. These improvements support broader clinical acceptance and expand the range of applicable patient conditions.Top Companies in Market• KOELIS (France)• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)• GE HealthCare (U.S.)• BiopSee (Germany)• Focal Healthcare (Canada)• Exact Imaging (Canada)• Biobot Surgical (Singapore)• UC-Care Medical Systems (Israel)• Eigen Health (U.S.)Fusion Biopsy Market Growth FactorsSeveral growth factors are fueling the expansion of the fusion biopsy market:• Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer: Increasing global prevalence of prostate cancer is a primary driver of the fusion biopsy market. As early and accurate detection becomes a clinical priority, fusion biopsy systems are increasingly preferred for their enhanced diagnostic capabilities.• Demand for Early and Accurate Diagnosis: The medical community’s emphasis on early detection and precision medicine enhances demand for imaging-guided biopsy procedures, including fusion biopsy. These systems help clinicians target suspicious lesions with higher confidence.• Healthcare Infrastructure Development: Improvements in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developed regions, support the installation and use of advanced fusion biopsy technologies, fostering market growth.• Emerging Market Opportunities: Expansion of healthcare services in emerging regions offers new growth avenues as demand for advanced diagnostics increases.Fusion Biopsy Market Segmentation Analysis• By Product: The market is categorized into equipment and consumables. In 2025, the equipment segment held the largest share as advanced fusion biopsy systems are increasingly adopted in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Consumables, such as biopsy needles and disposable procedural components, are also expected to grow during the forecast period.• By Procedure: The procedures include transrectal and transperineal fusion biopsies. The transrectal segment accounted for the largest share in 2025 due to its long-standing clinical adoption and established workflow. The transperineal segment is projected to grow steadily as it reduces infection risks and enables improved ventral prostate access.• By End-User: Hospitals are the primary end-users of fusion biopsy systems, driven by their advanced imaging infrastructure and high patient volumes. Diagnostic centers also represent a significant and growing segment as they expand access to advanced diagnostics.Ask for Customization:REGIONAL INSIGHTSRegionally, North America dominated the fusion biopsy market in 2025, with a market value of USD 270.1 million. The region’s leadership reflects advanced healthcare systems, widespread adoption of MRI-ultrasound fusion technology, and a high incidence of prostate biopsy procedures. The U.S. continues to be a major contributor, supported by strong clinical research and medical infrastructure.Europe and Asia Pacific are set for notable growth through the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow steadily, supported by established healthcare frameworks and research capabilities in countries such as Germany, the U.K., and France. Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing region due to healthcare expansion in countries like China and India.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness modest growth as awareness of prostate cancer diagnosis increases and access to advanced imaging technologies expands.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS• January 2025: Biobot Surgical’s “Mona Lisa 2.0” robotic system secured CE certification in Europe, offering precise prostate biopsy and ablation capabilities.• March 2024: GE HealthCare launched “Prostate Volume Assist” (PVA), an AI-enabled software feature designed to enhance prostate imaging and biopsy workflows.The Fusion Biopsy Market is on a strong growth trajectory through 2034, supported by rising prostate cancer incidence, increasing demand for precision diagnostics, technological innovations, and expanding healthcare infrastructure worldwide. 