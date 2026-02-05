Psychiatrist Dr. Doreen Fukushima of Ho'omana Brain Health & Wellness Spa Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abraham Lincoln once stated that “a man who represents himself, has a fool for a client.” However, regarding the experiences surrounding our guest, it seems to be the opposite. As she has been fighting the good fight regarding the treatment of mental health patients, she has often been forced to represent herself due to the incompetence, belligerence, and outright corruption of the law firms that she has retained. Despite this uphill battle, she remains hopeful. This is the continuing story of Dr. Doreen Fukushima.

Dr. Doreen Fukushima is a respected and empowered psychiatrist and the founder of Ho'omana Brain Health & Wellness Spa. Based on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, Ho'omana, which is Hawaiian for “to empower”, offers unique psychiatry services and treatments in addition to standard talk therapy.

One specialty treatment that Dr. Fukushima offers is Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). “It’s an FDA-approved procedure that treats depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder without medication,” explains Dr. Fukushima. “It’s a magnet that goes outside of the head, and it gives an electrical pulse, similar to an MRI machine.”

Another specialty treatment that Dr. Fukushima used to offer was Spravato. Also known generically as Esketamine, Spravato is a form of Ketamine, which is an anesthetic medication. Created by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) for use as a nasal spray, it helps people get through their past traumas and significant depression. “This makes people feel less guarded and more open to talking, when they are dealing with their traumas,” summarizes Dr. Fukushima.

While Spravato has been federally approved by the FDA in 2019, the Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA), who also approved it in 2020, has given Dr. Fukushima a difficult time in reimbursing her practice for treating patients using Spravato.

For this podcast, Dr. Fukushima will provide further updates on the continuing legal battles that she is not only facing with Hawaii’s healthcare system but also highlighting her struggles with other attorneys that have been less helpful.

One of the most recent developments regarding Dr. Fukushima’s legal struggles is being falsely accused of committing felonies. She will offer her side of the story as to these baseless and unjustified charges, especially when she wants to help those in need.

“It’s like putting Mother Teresa to the gas chamber,” Dr. Fukushima summarizes.

She will also provide additional updates as to additional legal struggles, which often change day by day.

“I would rather you hear it from me because I have nothing to hide,” she declares.

Despite all the legal and financial stress that Dr. Fukushima has endured, she has found a healthy way to cope, in the form of soccer. Known to kick the soccer ball very aggressively as a form of cathartic release, she has earned the respect of her fellow teammates as well as her opponents.

“Learn how to fight back,” Dr. Fukushima encourages and concludes.

