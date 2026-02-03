Emirates Hills Main Image Stunning Views From Emirates Hills, Dubai Incredible Marble Clad Bedrooms Myles Bush, Co-Founder & Chairman of Phoenix Homes

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Homes has opened 2026 with a flying start, closing Dubai’s highest-value residential sale of the year so far for a staggering AED 134 million, setting a new benchmark at the very top of the luxury market. This incredible villa is located in the coveted luxury community of Emirates Hills , one of the city’s most tightly held and sought-after addresses.There is no question that the city’s most expensive deals are fiercely contested, with only a small number of agents consistently operating at this level. Phoenix Homes, and its Chairman and Co-founder, Myles Bush, remain among them, with this record breaking sale, just the latest in a string of high value deals.Set on an extended plot with open views across the lake and golf course, this high end estate in the prestigious V sector of Emirates Hills, blends scale with considered design. Large bedroom suites are finished with marble-clad bathrooms, while a private elevator services every floor. A full basement accommodates a gym, wellness facilities and secure parking for up to seven vehicles.Natural light is a defining feature of the home. A central courtyard draws daylight deep into the living spaces, creating a sense of openness throughout. The property is completed with modern interiors and a roof terrace designed for entertaining, offering uninterrupted views across one of Dubai’s most established luxury neighbourhoods.The sale was led by Myles Bush, Chairman and Co-founder of Phoenix Homes, whose track record in Emirates Hills is difficult to rival. A titan in luxury real estate, Bush has set a number of records and milestones in the community and continues to handle some of the city’s most significant residential deals.Beyond Emirates Hills, Bush’s recent activity has included the listing of Dubai’s largest private estate; a remarkable AED 210 million residence in Al Barari , brought to market alongside Phoenix agent Ingrid Carretero Diz. The listing further cemented Phoenix Homes’ position in the ultra-high-value segment of Dubai’s residential market.The latest sale follows what was an exceptional 2025 for the brokerage. Phoenix Homes was named Best Real Estate Brokerage in Dubai at the Arabian Property Awards, while Bush himself was recognised as a leading real estate figure by Finance World. Together, these achievements and milestones reflect Phoenix Homes’ growing presence in one of Dubai’s most competitive real estate segments. A key pillar of these successes is undoubtedly Myles Bush, who continues to lead from the front while remaining directly involved in the firm’s most significant transactions, setting the pace while shaping the wider direction of the business.The Emirates Hills transaction also reflects broader momentum at the top end of Dubai’s property market. Demand for established, lifestyle-driven communities remains strong, with buyers prioritising long-term quality, privacy and location over short-term market cycles.As the year gathers pace, Phoenix Homes’ latest deal suggests that the city’s luxury residential market, particularly at the ultra-prime level, continues to move with confidence.

