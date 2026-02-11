Oncology Nutrition Market Forecast: Enhanced Nutritional Support Boosts Market Expansion Through 2034

Oncology Nutrition Market Size Oncology Nutrition Market Share

Oncology nutrition market projected to grow from USD 3.05 billion in 2026 to USD 5.21 billion by 2034, driven by rising cancer prevalence and patient care needs

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oncology Nutrition Market Size is witnessing promising growth as cancer care continues to evolve toward more patient-centric and supportive therapeutic strategies. According to a market research report by Fortune Business Insights, the global oncology nutrition market size was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.05 billion in 2026 to USD 5.21 billion by 2034, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.92% during the forecast period.Oncology nutrition refers to specialized dietary support and therapeutic nutrition products designed to meet the unique metabolic needs of cancer patients. Such nutritional management plays a critical role in minimizing treatment-related side effects, supporting immune function, preserving body weight and muscle mass, and improving overall treatment tolerance and patient quality of life.Oncology nutrition Market OverviewProper nutrition is increasingly recognized as an integral component of comprehensive cancer care. Cancer treatments — including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery, and radiation — can adversely affect appetite, digestion, and nutrient absorption, leading to malnutrition and severe muscle loss (cancer cachexia). Oncology nutrition products — such as enteral and oral nutrition supplements — are designed to mitigate these effects and support patient strength throughout treatment and recovery.With the incidence and prevalence of cancer rising globally, healthcare providers and caregivers are placing greater emphasis on integrating nutrition into treatment protocols. This has helped establish oncology nutrition as a growing niche within the broader medical nutrition market.Get a Free Sample of this Report:Top Companies in Market• Abbott Laboratories• Nestlé Health Science• Nutricia (Danone)• Fresenius Kabi AG• B. Braun Melsungen AG• Baxter International• Global Health Products, Inc.• Hormel Foods Corporation• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.Oncology Nutrition Market Trends• Integration with Clinical Protocols: Oncology nutrition support is increasingly being adopted as part of standardized clinical pathways to manage treatment-associated malnutrition and improve recovery outcomes.• Shift Toward Personalized Nutrition: Tailored nutrition plans that consider individual patient needs, cancer type, and therapy regimen are gaining traction to better address unique metabolic challenges.• Home Care Adoption: There is a gradual move toward delivering oncology nutrition services beyond hospitals to home-care settings, driven by technological advancements and patient preference for comfort.Oncology Nutrition Market Growth Factors• Rising Cancer Prevalence: Cancer incidence continues to grow worldwide, increasing the number of patients requiring supportive nutrition alongside traditional treatments. Such growth naturally elevates demand for oncology nutrition products.• Awareness of Nutritional Support Benefits: As understanding deepens regarding the role of nutrition in mitigating side effects and enhancing treatment outcomes, both patients and healthcare professionals increasingly advocate for nutritional intervention.• Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion: Improved access to healthcare services in emerging regions and stronger clinical nutrition protocols in developed markets support greater consumption of oncology nutrition products.• Innovation in Nutrition Formulations: Ongoing development of specialized formulas tailored to specific treatment side effects and metabolic needs helps broaden clinical application and patient acceptance.Oncology Nutrition Market Segmentation AnalysisThe oncology nutrition market can be analyzed through segmentation based on product type, cancer type, end-use, and geography. While specific segmental data from the referenced Fortune Business Insights report are limited, common segmentation frameworks in oncology nutrition studies include:• By Product Type: Enteral nutrition, parenteral nutrition, and oral nutritional supplements. Patients may receive tailored enteral or parenteral formulations depending on their treatment stage and nutritional needs.• By Cancer Type: Nutritional needs vary across cancer types — including breast, gastrointestinal, lung, head and neck, and blood cancers — influencing the selection of nutrition support strategies.• By End-Use: Hospital and clinic settings remain key consumption channels, while home-care services are emerging as a significant growth area as patient preferences and remote care models evolve.Ask for Customization:REGIONAL INSIGHTSIn 2025, North America held a significant share of the global oncology nutrition market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high cancer prevalence, and well-defined clinical nutrition protocols.Europe and the Asia Pacific are also poised for strong growth. Europe benefits from established healthcare systems and increasing integration of nutrition into cancer care guidelines. The Asia Pacific region is attracting attention due to rising cancer incidence rates, expanding healthcare access, and growing awareness of supportive care options. Emerging markets within Asia offer substantial growth potential as clinical nutrition services become more widely available.Overall, regional dynamics reflect a combination of mature adoption in developed markets and rapid growth in developing economies.KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS• January 2025: Prosoma secured USD 48.1 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. The company aimed to utilize the investment to broaden its offerings and provide a comprehensive suite of services, including nutrition and coaching, to address the needs of cancer patients.• November 2023: Danone launched Fortimel in China and entered the medical nutrition category. The product offering is designed to meet the nutritional needs of patients recovering after surgery or non-communicable diseases such as cancer and stroke.Read Related Reports:

