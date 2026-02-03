Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Introduce Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT) for a New Standard in Preventive Dental Care

Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Guided Biofilm Therapy Airflow Technology

A modern, evidence-based approach to professional dental cleaning, now available across all Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers branches in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers, Dubai’s leading and most trusted dental clinic, has introduced Guided Biofilm Therapy (GBT) across all its branches, advancing its commitment to modern, evidence-based preventive dentistry.

Guided Biofilm Therapy is a modern, structured approach to professional dental cleaning that focuses on the gentle and effective removal of dental biofilm (plaque) — the invisible bacterial layer responsible for tooth decay, gum disease, and peri-implant inflammation. Through biofilm detection and a step-by-step clinical protocol, GBT delivers precise care while preserving healthy tooth structure.

At Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers, GBT is performed by highly trained dental hygienists who follow a clinically guided protocol tailored to each patient’s oral health needs, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and optimal preventive outcomes.

Unlike conventional scaling methods that often rely heavily on mechanical instrumentation, GBT incorporates advanced airflow technology that gently disrupts and removes biofilm above and below the gumline. This minimally invasive approach makes it particularly suitable for patients with sensitive teeth, dental implants, orthodontic appliances, veneers, and existing gum conditions, as well as those who may feel anxious during traditional dental cleanings.

Beyond patient comfort, Guided Biofilm Therapy plays a key role in preventive and periodontal care, helping reduce inflammation, support gum stability, and prevent the progression of gum disease. Delivered using advanced Swiss EMS AIRFLOW® technology, its introduction across all Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers locations reflects the group’s continued investment in modern technology, clinical education, and global best practices.

Patients can now book their GBT appointments across all four Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers locations in Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Walk, The Springs Souk, and Uptown Mirdif, making advanced preventive care easily accessible across Dubai. For appointments, please call 04 394 7777 or visit nicolasandasp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

