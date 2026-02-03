Logo for Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd.

Shaping the Future of Grooming: How China’s Leading ODM Shaver Manufacturers Are Redefining Personal Care Standards

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Electric Shaver market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising consumer demand for personalized grooming solutions, advanced technology integration, and sustainable manufacturing. In this dynamic landscape, Chinese ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) specialists have emerged as pivotal players, offering unparalleled flexibility, innovation, and scale. Among them, Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. stands out as a leader, setting new benchmarks for quality and customization. This article explores the top three Chinese ODM custom shaver manufacturers leading the charge in 2026, highlighting their unique strengths and contributions to the personal care industry.1. Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. – The Pioneer in Integrated Custom SolutionsFounded in 2015 and strategically located in Zhouxiang Town, Cixi City – the heart of China's small household appliance manufacturing – Ningbo Jinmi has rapidly evolved into a powerhouse for ODM custom shaver and OEM brand shaver production. The company's philosophy of "stability, development, reform, innovation, people-oriented, and honesty" is deeply embedded in its operations.Unmatched Manufacturing Scale and PrecisionThe company's impressive 28,000-square-meter factory houses over 300 skilled employees and a formidable arsenal of machinery. With a daily production capacity exceeding 2 million hardware components, its facilities include 100 high-precision CNC lathes, 100 automatic lathes from Taiwan, 200 domestic automatic lathes, 50 injection molding machines, 160 precision small instrument lathes, and 10 finished product assembly lines. This vertical integration allows Ningbo Jinmi to control every aspect of production, from the aluminum alloy fuselage to the final assembly, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiency.Product Innovation and Technological EdgeNingbo Jinmi offers a comprehensive portfolio catering to diverse market segments. Their expertise spans Single-head razor, Double-headed razor, and Three-head shaver designs. A key differentiator is their focus on integrating modern features into both Household shaver and Professional razor lines. Their latest models boast:· Advanced Motors: Utilization of a Low noise motor for a quiet and comfortable shaving experience.· Modern Power Solutions: Widespread adoption of Type-C charging for universal compatibility and convenience, powering Long Battery Life Electric Shaver units.· Robust Design: Durable Aluminum alloy fuselage construction and Waterproof shaver capabilities (IPX7 rated) for easy cleaning and versatility.· Cutting-Edge Technology: High-performance Reciprocating shaver systems for a close shave, alongside rotary options.This blend of Electric fashion shaver aesthetics with professional-grade functionality positions their products as ideal New shaver launches for global brands.Quality Assurance and Industry RecognitionThe company's commitment to excellence is validated by stringent certifications and intellectual property. It holds the ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system, ensuring international standards are met at every stage. Furthermore, Ningbo Jinmi has secured multiple utility model and design patents in China, such as for "An Electric Shaver" and "A Rotary Shaver ," protecting its innovations for models like the "Shaver Base (JM-708)" and "Floating Single-Head Shaver (109-1, 2)."Market Position and Expert Endorsement"Our goal is not just to manufacture shavers; we co-create the future of personal grooming with our clients," says a senior R&D manager at Ningbo Jinmi. "By leveraging our full-chain manufacturing, from precision metalwork to final assembly, we provide partners with a reliable, scalable, and innovative platform for Rechargeable razor and Wired razor solutions. The shift towards High-end shaver customization is a trend we are uniquely equipped to lead."The company's strategic location in the Yangtze River Delta Golden Economic Zone facilitates efficient logistics to major ports, supporting its growing export business to Europe and America.Contact Ningbo Jinmi for ODM/OEM Inquiries:· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 15986412949· Email: becky@nbjinmi.cn· Website: https://mofang.cxqd.cn/nbjinmicom/ · Address: No. 1688, Zhouxi Road, Zhouxiang Town, Cixi City, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, China.2. Flyco (Ningbo Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd.) – The Branded Powerhouse with ODM ArmsA giant in the Chinese personal care market, Flyco is renowned for its strong consumer brand. However, it also operates substantial ODM/OEM business units. Their strength lies in massive economies of scale, extensive R&D investment, and a deep understanding of consumer electronics marketing.Contrast with Ningbo Jinmi: While Flyco offers ODM services, its primary focus and identity remain tied to its own powerful brand. This can sometimes lead to less flexibility for partners seeking highly distinctive, non-brand-competing designs. Ningbo Jinmi, as a dedicated ODM partner, offers greater neutrality and tailor-made focus, treating each client's brand as the hero. Flyco's advantage is its proven mass-market success and vast consumer insights, which can benefit partners looking for already-market-validated features.3. Riwa (Guangdong Riwa Electric Co., Ltd.) – The Specialist in Women's Grooming and Value SegmentsRiwa has carved a significant niche, particularly in ladies' shavers and epilators, and is a major player in the value-for-money segment. They are known for efficient production and stylish, functional designs aimed at a broad audience.Contrast with Ningbo Jinmi: Riwa's expertise is more segmented towards specific product types and price points. Ningbo Jinmi demonstrates broader capability across the entire spectrum of men's Adult shaver and Convenient razor products, from basic models to sophisticated High-end shaver with advanced features like Type-C charging and Aluminum alloy fuselage. Jinmi's integrated manufacturing control over critical components like the aluminum net cover and shaving ball knife net provides a distinct advantage in quality consistency and customization depth for professional-grade products.Industry Outlook and the Value of Strategic ODM PartnershipThe personal care appliance market is increasingly driven by customization, smart features, and sustainability. Choosing the right ODM partner is crucial for brands aiming to launch successful Electric Shaver lines. A partner like Ningbo Jinmi Electrical Appliance Technology Co., Ltd. offers a compelling proposition: the agility and client-centric focus of a specialist, backed by the manufacturing muscle and quality certifications of a large-scale producer.Their comprehensive approach—encompassing in-house design, precision engineering, rigorous quality control (ISO 9001:2015), and full supply chain management—ensures that partners receive not just a product, but a competitive advantage in the fast-paced world of personal grooming technology.For brands seeking a reliable, innovative, and scalable partner to develop the next generation of ODM custom shaver, Ningbo Jinmi represents a top-tier choice in 2026 and beyond.

