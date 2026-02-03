LodgIQ AI Wizard Featured on Premier Episode of 10 Minutes Hotels' International Launch

France’s #1 hospitality innovation podcast selects LodgIQ to headline its first global episode, spotlighting the future of AI in revenue management.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LodgIQ, a forerunner in advanced revenue management solutions, has been selected as the first international guest for 10minhotel.com. France’s leading hospitality innovation podcast is now launching to a global audience. To mark this expansion, the podcast chose LodgIQ’s flagship product, AI Wizard , to headline its debut international episode, Hotels Have More Data Than Ever — So Where is Generative AI? . The collaboration highlights LodgIQ’s growing role in reshaping revenue strategy through applied generative AI. It also reflects a natural partnership between two organizations committed to helping hoteliers navigate complexity with clarity, intelligence, and commercial impact.Known for its crisp, high-impact interviews with hospitality innovators, 10minhotel.com (also known as 10 Minutes for a Hotelier) has become the go-to platform for hotel professionals in France. Its international expansion is a significant development for the show, and choosing LodgIQ to open this new series was a deliberate move. The podcast’s message aligns closely with LodgIQ’s vision: that the future of revenue management lies not in adding more data, but in filtering out the noise to bring clarity and focus to pricing decisions.“LodgIQ’s AI Wizard turns vast data into clear insights and strategies, helping revenue teams understand what’s happening and act quickly,” said Sam Johnson, Director of Operations & Customer Success at LodgIQ. “We’re pleased to be part of 10minhotel.com’s global debut, it’s the right platform to continue the conversation we’ve been driving for over a year: revenue managers are becoming commercial strategists, and for that, they need smarter tools.”The AI Wizard integrates native AI and advanced analytics with generative AI to analyze property, market, and competitive data and deliver clear explanations alongside strategic recommendations. Instead of requiring revenue managers to sift through dozens of data signals like pace, pick-up, compset movement, and local events, the Wizard surfaces the most relevant insights and, crucially, explains the why. This approach directly addresses the industry-wide problem of “analysis paralysis,” freeing up revenue teams to focus on higher-value strategic tasks.“Inviting LodgIQ to be our first international guest was a natural decision,” said Tony Loeb, Co-Founder of 10minhotel.com. “Their AI Wizard represents exactly the kind of innovation that hoteliers need: practical, intelligent, and designed to help teams work smarter, not harder.”The episode featuring LodgIQ is now live on 10minhotel.com. With this appearance, LodgIQ continues to shape the conversation around next-generation revenue strategy, positioning AI not as a replacement for human decision-making, but as an essential partner in commercial success.About LodgIQ™LodgIQ™ is the hospitality industry’s most advanced revenue platform, uniquely fusing a potent Revenue Management Solution (RMS), deep Business Intelligence (BI), and sophisticated AI into one unified system. Designed to move beyond legacy tools that require manual adjustment of hundreds of rules and restrictions, LodgIQ is architected to let the computer do the heavy lifting. The platform focuses on your desired results, with our AI suggesting the optimal path for you to simply approve. This power is accessible anywhere via a world-class mobile app that empowers revenue teams to evolve into commercial strategists, giving them the freedom to investigate data, approve changes, and manage total revenue from the palm of their hand. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, LodgIQ represents the future of frictionless, result-driven revenue management. For more information visit https://lodgiq.com About 10 Minutes for a HotelierWith nearly 400,000 monthly readers, 10 Minutes for a Hotelier has become a leading media outlet in European hospitality. Founded in 2023, it breaks down the most important industry topics twice a week — in just 10 minutes. Our mission: to offer every hotelier a clear, practical, and regionally relevant view of what matters most in a fast-changing sector. No theory. No jargon. Only useful, expert-driven insights designed to be applied immediately. 10 Minutes for a Hotelier is here to help you make better decisions, every week. https://en.10minhotel.com/

