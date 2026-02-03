SignalHire Reveals Best US Cities for AI Jobs in 2026: Top 10 Markets Capture 65% of National Demand

AI & ML Job Search and Position Priority as per Signal Hire Internal Analysis

Analysis of 850M+ professional profiles shows California claims six of top ten AI hiring markets, while salary premiums reach $200K+ in leading hubs

CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SignalHire has released comprehensive geographic analysis of the US artificial intelligence job market, revealing dramatic concentration in just ten metropolitan areas that account for over 65% of all AI job postings nationwide.Top 10 Cities for AI JobsBased on employer search data across SignalHire's 850M+ professional database:1. San Jose, CA – ML Engineer median: $152,6002. New York, NY – ML Engineer median: $151,1003. Mountain View, CA – ML Engineer median: $164,5004. Palo Alto, CA – ML Engineer median: $138,4005. Houston, TX – ML Engineer median: $140,000-$185,0006. San Francisco, CA – ML Engineer median: $162,9007. Boston, MA – ML Engineer median: $165,9508. Redmond, WA – ML Engineer median: $190,000-$220,0009. Sunnyvale, CA – ML Engineer median: $164,50010. Seattle, WA – ML Engineer median: $197,400Regional SpecializationsThe analysis reveals distinct market characteristics:- San Jose: Research-intensive algorithmic development- New York: Production infrastructure and financial services AI- Boston: Healthcare/biotech applications with academic collaboration- Houston: Energy sector industrial AI applications- Seattle/Redmond: Cloud services and generative AIMarket ContextMcKinsey research projects demand for AI specialists will grow 40% annually through 2027. The geographic concentration creates intense competition in top markets while leaving opportunities in emerging tech centers relatively untapped.Cost-of-Living ConsiderationsHouston emerged as a notable outlier, offering competitive salaries ($140K-$185K) with a rent index of just 44.9 compared to New York's baseline of 100—delivering superior purchasing power despite nominally lower compensation.About SignalHireSignalHire provides contact intelligence solutions with 850M+ professional profiles for recruiting, sales, and talent acquisition teams worldwide.Media ContactEmail: press@signalhire.comWebsite: https://www.signalhire.com Blog: https://blog.signalhire.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.