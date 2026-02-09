Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael J. Bercik Jr., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon practicing in Lancaster County, performed over 125 shoulder replacement surgeries in 2025, placing him in the top 1% of surgeons nationwide by annual shoulder arthroplasty volume.

The volume matters because multiple national studies show that patients treated by higher-volume shoulder surgeons are less likely to require revision surgery. A 2023 analysis published in The Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery found that higher surgeon volume was independently associated with lower rates of subsequent revision after total shoulder arthroplasty.

Most orthopedic surgeons perform very few shoulder replacements each year. Across Medicare data and state registries, the majority complete between zero and five annually. In outcomes research, surgeons performing 25 to 30 cases per year are typically classified as “high volume.” Fewer than 2% of surgeons exceed 50 cases annually, and surgeons performing more than 100 are usually concentrated in large academic referral centers or a small number of specialized practices.

At over 125 shoulder replacements last year, Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD, performed more than four times the volume commonly used to define a high-volume shoulder surgeon and exceeded the 99th percentile nationally.

“When you do this operation week after week, you see problems before they happen,” said Dr. Michael J. Bercik Jr., a Lancaster shoulder surgeon. “You recognize subtle differences in anatomy, bone quality, and tissue condition, and that changes how you plan and execute the surgery. That experience directly affects how often patients need another operation.”

Dr. Bercik focuses much of his practice on shoulder conditions, including arthritis, rotator cuff tears, fractures, dislocations, and complex revision cases. He completed fellowship training in reconstructive surgery and orthopedic trauma and additional international fellowships dedicated to shoulder pathology.

The association between surgical volume and outcomes has been consistent across multiple datasets. The 2023 national study analyzing revision rates after total shoulder arthroplasty reported a statistically significant decrease in revision procedures among patients treated by higher-volume surgeons, even after adjusting for patient and hospital factors.

Unlike many surgeons performing this volume of shoulder replacements, Dr. Bercik practices in a community-based setting. He sees patients in Lancaster, Ephrata, and Mount Joy, providing local access to a level of surgical experience more commonly associated with tertiary referral centers.

Dr. Bercik earned his undergraduate degree magna cum laude from Georgetown University and his medical degree from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the Rothman Institute in Philadelphia, receiving the Mark D. Chilton Award for Outstanding Patient Care and the annual in-training examination award for the highest residency score. He later completed a fellowship in reconstructive surgery and trauma at Rutgers, with advanced training in fracture care and post-traumatic complications.

As shoulder replacement procedures increase nationwide due to an aging population, surgeon experience and annual case volume are becoming more relevant factors for patients evaluating surgical care.

- 131 shoulder replacements performed by Dr. Bercik in 2025

- 25–30 cases per year commonly defines “high-volume” in published studies

- Fewer than 2% of surgeons nationally perform more than 50 annually

Michael J. Bercik Jr., MD, is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with subspecialty training in shoulder surgery and orthopedic trauma. He practices in Lancaster, Ephrata, and Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, providing surgical and non-surgical care for shoulder and musculoskeletal conditions.

