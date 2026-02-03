ElevateOS Sponsored MadeForMORE Leadership Conference, Championing Purpose-Driven Leadership

ElevateOS sponsored the MadeForMORE Conference in Atlanta, uniting leaders to shape purpose-driven strategies for 2026 alongside industry innovators.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElevateOS, a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States, served as a sponsor of the MadeForMORE Leadership Conference, which took place Jan. 12–15 at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta. The sponsorship reflected the company's commitment to supporting initiatives that advance purpose-driven leadership and meaningful organizational impact.

The conference brought together business and organizational leaders to focus on challenges and opportunities in leadership development. ElevateOS participated as a sponsor, with Christian Skillen representing the company at Table 55 during the four-day event.

The sponsorship aligned with the company's focus on fostering environments where leaders can develop skills and perspectives that extend beyond traditional business metrics. According to the conference materials, the event emphasized leadership that is built through shared purpose and challenging conventional thinking.

"Leadership development requires spaces where ideas can be challenged and purpose can be explored," said Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of ElevateOS. "Supporting conferences like MadeForMORE reflects our commitment to backing experiences that encourage leaders to think critically about their impact and approach to leadership in 2026 and beyond."

ElevateOS provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines:

• A resident "super app" that can be branded to any community

• A centralized manager hub for property operations; and

• On-site concierge services, including housekeeping, pet services, massage, fitness, and handyman services

The company serves multifamily property developers and owners throughout the United States, focusing on Class A luxury residential communities.

Company Background and Industry Position

Founded in 2014, ElevateOS initially offered personal services to luxury apartment buildings. The company rebranded to Elevated Living in 2017 and launched its all-in-one technology platform. The platform addresses what the company identified as a proliferation of fragmented solutions requiring residents to download multiple applications.

ElevateOS won gold in Multi-Housing News' 2021 Excellence Awards and achieved over 100 percent growth in 2021. The company works with properties representing the top one percent of luxury apartments in the industry.

According to company data, ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75 percent, increase their net operating income by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10 percent. These metrics reflect the operational consolidation the platform provides to property managers and the enhanced resident experience it delivers.

The company's vision centers on combining technology with human-powered hospitality to create a unified solution for buildings and services. Personal services and hospitality have remained core to the company's approach since its founding.

Operational Impact for Property Managers

The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating what the company describes as "tech stack bloat," allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. The resident super app consolidates functions that previously required multiple separate applications, addressing resident app fatigue.

The platform integrates traditional building operations features such as rent payments, work orders, and amenity reservations with a fully managed personal services marketplace. Property managers gain access to resident engagement insights not typically available through traditional property management systems.

For business and organizational leaders seeking information about ElevateOS's approach to technology and service integration in the multifamily industry, additional details are available through the company's website at www.elevateos.com or by calling +1 (312) 600-4968. To explore company updates and perspectives, visit the blog at https://www.elevateos.com/blog.

###

About ElevateOS

ElevateOS provides the only all-in-one community operating system that combines a resident super app, centralized manager hub, and on-site concierge services into a single platform. The resident super app can be branded to any community, which not only attracts more residents but also boosts engagement, satisfaction, and retention. The centralized manager hub reduces operational expenses by eliminating tech stack bloat and allowing property managers to operate on-site, in pods, or fully remote. ElevateOS also provides in-demand, hotel-style personal concierge services such as housekeeping, pet walking and grooming, massage, fitness, handyman services, and more to provide a first-class resident living experience. ElevateOS clients reduce point solutions by upwards of 75%, increase their NOI by $23 per unit per month, and increase resident retention by 10%.

Contact Details

1319 N Larrabee Street

Chicago, IL 60610

United States

Note to Editors

• ElevateOS, formerly Elevated Living, is a leading provider of technology solutions for Class A multifamily communities across the United States.

• The company's resident app offers a variety of features that benefit both residents and property managers.

• ElevateOS’ resident app is a valuable tool for property owners and managers looking to create a vibrant and healthy community.

• For more details on the company's services and its impact on the industry, please refer to the contact information provided in this PR.

End of Press Release

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.