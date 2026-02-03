NJ's Zatuchni & Associates Fights for Employee Rights Under the Americans with Disabilities Act

Lambertville-based employment law firm represents disabled workers seeking protection and reasonable accommodations under federal ADA provisions.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, an employment law firm headquartered in Lambertville, New Jersey, provides legal representation to employees with disabilities who face discrimination or are denied reasonable accommodations in the workplace under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The firm handles cases involving disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, and ADA violations across New Jersey.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, enacted in 1990, protects the employment rights of people with disabilities by requiring businesses to remove barriers and provide reasonable accommodations. The federal law applies to all New Jersey employers with 15 or more total employees, including businesses, non-profit organizations, and state/local government agencies. Despite these protections, workers continue to experience disability-based discrimination in hiring, firing, promotions, compensation, job training, and job privileges.

Zatuchni & Associates handles the full spectrum of disability discrimination matters for employees throughout New Jersey. The firm represents workers who have been:

• Subjected to adverse employment actions based on disability status

• Denied reasonable accommodations in the workplace

• Treated less favorably than non-disabled co-workers

• Discriminated against during hiring, firing, or promotion processes

• Refused additional leave time, telework options, or workplace modifications

The ADA defines disability broadly as a physical or mental impairment that significantly limits certain day-to-day activities. This includes short-term physical disabilities, long-term or permanent physical impairments, pregnancy and related medical conditions, mental and emotional disabilities, and all types of serious illnesses. Under the law, employers have legal obligations to make reasonable accommodations for qualified employees with recognized disabilities unless such accommodations cause undue hardship.

"David was very attentive and quick in the full process. I highly recommend David and his law firm for your needs. He was very understanding and helped me understand the full process from start to finish," said Jason K., a client of the firm.

Reasonable accommodations under the ADA can take various forms depending on individual employee needs and job requirements. Examples include making physical changes to the workplace, providing additional leave time, offering part-time or full-time telework, or modifying aspects of a position. Whether an accommodation qualifies as "reasonable" depends on several factors, including the scope of the adjustment and the expense it would cause the employer. Employers have a legal duty to engage in a good faith, open bargaining process when employees request accommodations, and requests should receive full and fair evaluation rather than dismissal.

Zatuchni & Associates was founded by David Zatuchni, who graduated from Northwestern University School of Law in 1995. Mr. Zatuchni began his employment law career representing large corporations in employment discrimination lawsuits and labor law matters. In 2000, he founded Zatuchni & Associates with the purpose of providing employees the same high-quality legal representation typically afforded to corporate employers.

"I'm so elated that this painful nightmare has come to an end. I'm so very grateful for your counsel and legal strategy throughout this process. You put me at ease from the very beginning. Thank you for everything you have done on my behalf!" said Jenny V., a client of the firm.

The firm focuses exclusively on employment law, handling cases ranging from disability discrimination to sexual harassment and whistleblower protection. Mr. Zatuchni has represented clients in both state and federal courts in New Jersey, obtaining successful jury verdicts including a $3.2 million whistleblower claim, one of New Jersey's largest whistleblower awards. The Superlawyers rating organization has recognized Mr. Zatuchni for professional achievement in employment law from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025.

When handling ADA cases, attorneys at Zatuchni & Associates gather and organize documents, records, information, and evidence related to disability discrimination claims. The firm provides personal attention and support to employees seeking accountability and financial recovery for ADA violations. With legal offices in Morristown and Lambertville, the firm handles disability discrimination claims throughout New Jersey, including in Bergen County, Essex County, Morris County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, and Union County.

"I appreciate David's courtesy and professionalism. I would recommend Zatuchni & Associates to anyone who is looking for honest advice and fast results," said Michelle N., a client of the firm.

The firm represents employees from various professional levels and industries, from vice presidents to truck drivers. Zatuchni & Associates provides regular status reports and maintains responsiveness with clients throughout the legal process. The firm takes a team approach to case preparation, working with clients as integral partners in proving their cases.

Mr. Zatuchni serves as a member of the National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, the New Jersey State Bar Association, and the Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce. He holds bar admissions in New Jersey (1997) and New York (2003). Notable published decisions involving the firm include Bull v. United Parcel Service, Inc., a disability discrimination claim decided by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals in 2012.

Initial consultations with Zatuchni & Associates are free and confidential. Employees who believe their rights have been violated under the ADA or who have questions about disability accommodations can contact the firm at +1 609-243-0300 or visit https://www.zatlaw.com/ to schedule a consultation. For more legal insights, visit the firm's blog at https://www.zatlaw.com/blog/.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.

Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.