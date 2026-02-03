Ontario International Airport congratulates China Airlines on welcoming its 1 millionth passenger through ONT

China Airlines and Ontario International Airport celebrate 1 million passengers 1 Millionth Passenger wins roundtrip ticket to Asia Mr. Cheng, 1 Millionth ONT-TPE passenger

Milestone underscores airline’s pivotal role in ONT’s emergence as Southern California’s international gateway

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ontario International Airport (ONT) congratulated China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, on achieving an extraordinary milestone: the airline’s 1 millionth passenger to travel through ONT since launching service between Ontario and Taipei, Taiwan, in 2018.The 1 millionth passenger, Mr. Cheng, was welcomed during a brief ceremony on Monday evening, February 2, marking another significant chapter in the long-standing partnership between ONT and China Airlines and highlighting the continued growth of international travel at the Inland Empire’s airport.Since becoming the airport’s first carrier to offer nonstop, transoceanic passenger service, China Airlines has played a foundational role in positioning Ontario International as a global gateway for Southern California, providing travelers with convenient access to Taiwan and onward connections throughout Asia. In 2025, nearly China Airlines served nearly 195,000 passengers through ONT.“China Airlines’ success at Ontario International Airport is a testament to the strength of this market and to the vision both organizations shared when service was launched in 2018,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners. “Welcoming the 1 millionth China Airlines passenger is not only a celebration of this airline’s achievement, but also a powerful affirmation of ONT’s growing role as an international gateway. It reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class service, expanding global connectivity, and providing Southern California travelers with a more convenient and accessible option for international travel.”“Ontario International Airport is an ideal gateway for passengers traveling between Asia and major cities throughout the country. Through our cooperation with Southwest Airlines, travelers can easily connect to and from the Inland Empire to destinations across the United States, with onward service to Asia,” according to China Airlines.Looking ahead, China Airlines remains committed to enhancing our services, expanding our network, and delivering a safe, comfortable, and high-quality travel experience. We will continue working closely with our partners to bring more value and more choices to our passengers.” said China Airlines’ VP of the Americas, Jack (Chih-Chao) Chih.Over the past several years, ONT has experienced record growth in international travel, driven by expanded service to Asia and Latin America and reinforced by major investments in facilities, passenger amenities, and federal inspection infrastructure. International passenger volumes increased sharply in 2025, further solidifying Ontario’s position as one of the fastest-growing international airports in California.Wapner said that the milestone also reflects the airport’s broader transformation since its return to local control. “A region as large and dynamic as Greater Los Angeles deserves more than one global gateway. China Airlines helped make that vision real at Ontario, and this achievement demonstrates how far we’ve come together.”As ONT continues to expand its international footprint, partnerships such as the one with China Airlines remain central to its mission of delivering convenient, efficient, and globally connected air service for Southern California.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.About Ontario International AirportOntario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com . Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and InstagramAbout the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

