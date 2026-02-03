Cadore-Brianza Industrial axis: transforming Milano-Cortina 2026 into a global manufacturing legacy

We are showcasing to the world the manufacturing resourcefulness that remains the backbone of the Italian economy” — Cristian Paravano GD Gatto Usa inc

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, BELLUNO, ITALY, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castellani Industrie Ottiche and Sarno Display proudly unveil the Sover "Cortina Dolomiti" collection. This strategic partnership bridges the heart of Italian eyewear with luxury retail design to project Dolomite tradition onto the international stage.As global attention converges on the slopes of the 2026 Winter Olympics, a significant industrial alliance is taking shape behind the scenes. Castellani Industrie Ottiche (based in Domegge di Cadore, Belluno) and Sarno Display (Carnate, Monza Brianza) have announced a strategic collaboration that fuses high-end eyewear craftsmanship with innovative retail design.The partnership centers on the Sover brand, featuring the iconic "Red Squirrel"—the official seal of the Municipality of Cortina d'Ampezzo. This initiative transcends standard event merchandising; it serves as a long-term "reputational incubator" designed to elevate Italian manufacturing excellence across global markets.While the Olympic Games are a fleeting event, this partnership is built for industrial longevity. The project links two of Italy's most prestigious manufacturing hubs:Castellani Industrie Ottiche leverages 60 years of heritage to produce technical visors and precision frames that are 100% "Made in Cadore."Sarno Display has translated Alpine aesthetics into "Crystal Transparency" display structures, designed to bring the atmosphere of the glaciers into luxury boutiques worldwide."We are telling the story of Milano-Cortina 2026 through a product inspired by the Olympic spirit but engineered for endurance," says Marco Castellani, President of Castellani Industrie Ottiche. "Our goal is to promote the 'Dolomiti' brand globally, far beyond the closing ceremony."Cristian Paravano, CEO of Sarno Display, emphasizes the strength of the Italian industrial model:"This operation confirms our ability to create a 'system' between different regions—Brianza and Cadore. We are showcasing to the world the manufacturing resourcefulness that remains the backbone of the Italian economy."This collaboration demonstrates how global sporting events can serve as catalysts for industrial agreements that outlast the competition, protecting the historical know-how of local districts from global market homogenization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.