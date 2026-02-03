Treasury on discplinary hearing of suspended Government Pensions Administration Agency CEO

The disciplinary hearing into the conduct of suspended Chief Executive Officer of the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), Ms. Kedibone Madiehe, is scheduled to commence today.

This follows the completion of comprehensive forensic investigations conducted by three independent firms into allegations of governance irregularities and financial misconduct within the agency.

Ms. Madiehe has been formally furnished with the investigative findings and the related charges that will form the basis of the proceedings.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, placed the CEO on precautionary suspension in August 2025 following allegations of serious misconduct concerning high-value procurement transactions.

The disciplinary action was implemented in accordance with the President's Minute No 191 of 2025 and the applicable Disciplinary Code for Senior Management Services, which delegates authority to the Minister of Finance to institute disciplinary processes concerning these allegations.

The public and other stakeholders are advised that the proceedings are being conducted in strict accordance with South African labour laws and established internal protocols.

To safeguard the legal integrity of the hearings and to ensure that the rights of the suspended CEO are not unduly prejudiced, the specific terms of reference or the full investigative reports will not be published at this stage.

The Ministry and the GPAA leadership remain committed to transparency and the restoration of ethical governance. The primary focus of this process is to ensure full accountability and to restore confidence in the governance of the agency.

