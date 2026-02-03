Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 4 February 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 61.47 US Dollars (USD) to 64.08 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factors are the geopolitical uncertainty caused by various events relating to Iran, Greenland, Kazakhstan and Venezuela that gave rise to a risk premium and the extreme cold weather conditions which disrupted production in the US.

International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices decreased due to availability of inventories, despite increase in crude oil prices. These factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 36.46 c/l, 24.59 c/l and 21.13 c/l respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review due to the cold weather in the Northern Hemisphere and tighter global supply.

Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 16.85 to 16.31 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 28.52 c/l, 31.62 c/l and 31.86 c/l respectively.

Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R5.064 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of December 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre (0.00c/l) in the price structures of petrol and diesel.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R 12 878.33 and R 33.58 per kilogram, respectively.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for February 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Sixty-five cents per litre (65.00 c/l) decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): Sixty-five cents per litre (65.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Fifty cents per litre (50.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Fifty-seven cents per litre (57.00 c/l) decrease.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Fifty-three cents per litre (53.00 c/l) decrease.

SMNRP for IP: Seventy cents per litre (70.00 c/l) decrease.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: Thirty-one cents per kilogram (31.00 c/kg) increase and Thirty-six cents per kilogram (36.00 c/kg) increase in the Western Cape.

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published.

Enquiries:

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

Cell: 067 258 1122

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmpr.gov.za

Mr Johannes Mokobane

Cell: 082 766 3674

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmpr.gov.za

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

Cell: 082 459 2788

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmpr.gov.za

