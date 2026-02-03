Deputy Minister Narend Singh: Commemoration of World Wetlands Day 2026

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, colleagues and partners.

It is a privilege to join you here in the City of Cape Town as we mark World Wetlands Day 2026. We gather in a city that holds a special place on the global stage as South Africa’s first, Ramsar accredited Wetland City, a recognition that speaks to leadership, commitment, and vision.

World Wetlands Day commemorates the signing of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands on 02 February 1971, the world’s oldest modern environmental treaty. More than five decades later, its message is more urgent than ever. Wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems on Earth, yet they are also among the most threatened.

This year’s theme, “Wetlands and Traditional Knowledge: Celebrating Cultural Heritage,” reminds us that wetlands are far more than physical landscapes. They are living cultural spaces, places where nature and human history are deeply intertwined. For centuries, wetlands have sustained communities by providing food, freshwater, livelihoods, z and protection from floods and storms. They have shaped traditions, stories, and ways of life.

In urban environments especially, wetlands play a vital role. They filter and purify water, reduce flood risks, cool our cities, and offer green spaces that support health, wellbeing, and social connection. In a rapidly urbanising world, these benefits cannot be taken for granted.

Across the globe, traditional knowledge systems have demonstrated how people can live in balance with wetlands, from community-based water management practices in Africa, to rotational harvesting systems in Asia, to ancestral conservation traditions in Latin America. These approaches show us that conservation and culture are not separate pursuits; they are inseparable. Indigenous and local knowledge remains one of our strongest allies in protecting wetlands today.

There is a well-known saying that captures this responsibility perfectly:

“We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

These words challenge us to act with foresight and determination as we confront the pressures of pollution, unsustainable development, and climate change. When wetlands are lost, we do not only lose ecosystems, but we also lose livelihoods, heritage, and resilience.

Today, South Africa has a further reason to celebrate. We proudly mark the designation of the Agulhas Plain as our country’s 32nd Ramsar Site. Situated within the globally significant Cape Floristic Region, the Agulhas Plain is a remarkable landscape of wetlands, endemic species, and unique ecological communities. Its inclusion in the Ramsar network strengthens South Africa’s contribution to global wetland conservation and reaffirms our commitment to protecting places of outstanding ecological and cultural value.

As we observe World Wetlands Day 2026, let us recognise wetlands for what they truly are, natural infrastructure, cultural archives, and life support systems for both people and biodiversity. Let us commit ourselves to protecting and restoring these landscapes through strong partnerships, informed policy, and collective action.

Communities lie at the heart of this effort. Every household, school, organisation, and business has a role to play, whether through local cleanups, pollution reporting, reducing waste and runoff, restoring indigenous vegetation, or participating in citizen science programmes. When people understand and value the wetlands in their own neighbourhoods, they become their most powerful custodians.

Wetlands are our shared legacy. Their future depends on the choices we make today, choices guided by knowledge, respect, and responsibility.

Thank you.

Enquiries:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates