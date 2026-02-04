An Invitation to the Art of Etiquette and Once-a-Year Matcha at JACCC, Los Angeles February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Images are for illustrative purposes only.

KYOTO, KYOTO, JAPAN, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomo Co., Ltd. will present a refined cultural experience,“An Invitation to the Art of Etiquette from Gion, Kyoto,”on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026,at the Tea Room of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center ( JACCC ) in Los Angeles.Rooted in the timeless traditions of Kyoto’s Gion district, this program invites participants to experience Japanese etiquette not as something to merely observe, but as something to physically feel through imitation and experience. Rather than focusing on rigid or antiquated rules, the course introduces the essence of Japanese culture—consideration, quietness, and graceful movement—in a way that is accessible even to complete beginners.Why This Etiquette Experience Is ExceptionalThe instructor is recognized as the only etiquette teacher in Japan, a master who has guided proprietresses and cultural leaders in Gion, long regarded as the pinnacle of Kyoto’s thousand-year tradition of refined hospitality.She is also among the extremely few individuals ever granted permission to teach inside the normally closed tea room associated with Ogata Kōrin at Ninnaji Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This rare honor reflects a level of trust and cultural lineage seldom shared beyond Japan.The program follows an original text of etiquette available exclusively through this course, guiding participants step by step through movements that subtly yet decisively transform one’s presence and impression.What You Will Experience (Selected Highlights)- Entering a Japanese Room with GraceHow a single, intentional step can express refinement and beauty.- BowingUnderstanding the meaning behind angle, hand position, and gaze.- The Folding Fan (Sensu)The folding fan is not just a tool for cooling oneself. Historically used by samurai and court nobles, it is a symbol of respect, greeting, and the invisible boundaries of courtesy in Japanese culture.- Preparing and Enjoying MatchaThrough the use of the tea whisk and the handling of the bowl, participants will experience the etiquette of quietness and calm embodied in the matcha ritual.Depending on circumstances, parts of the program may shift from tatami-based demonstrations to a seated format using chairs.Pre-Session Experience: Matcha TastingParticipants are invited to arrive 15 minutes before the session to enjoy a matcha tasting with a traditional Japanese confection, featuring ceremonial-grade matcha by Gion Gen , a Kyoto-based matcha brand.Matcha Used in the Program: Gion GenAll matcha used in the experience and available for purchase on-site is produced by Gion Gen, a Kyoto matcha brand devoted exclusively to ceremonial matcha.Limited Release 2025- Produced only once a year- Uses only the finest leaf buds from the very first harvest of spring- Never blendedAll Gion Gen matcha is single-source ceremonial-grade matcha grown in Ujitawara, Kyoto — the birthplace of Uji tea cultivation.Limited Matcha Availability (Only 170 tins produced)During the program period, ceremonial-grade matcha will be available for purchase:- 3 grades- 5 varieties (including size variations)- 170 tins in totalOf these, approximately 140 tins are already sold out in Japan and are no longer obtainable domestically.This matcha is not for the undiscerning.Once a year. First harvest only. Never blended.For one quiet bowl.Single-source matcha from Ujitawara, Kyoto — the birthplace of Uji tea cultivation.Tranquility, from Kyoto.Gifts to Take HomeParticipants receive a small selection of original materials related to Japanese etiquette.What Participants GainParticipants often say, “I didn’t realize how much I was missing.”- A more graceful posture- Movements that naturally convey respect- A gentle sense of tranquility in everyday lifeThis is not merely a class, nor an experience acquired through travel alone.On this day, participants become not simply attendees, but inheritors of Kyoto’s cultural spirit.Event Overview- Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026- Time: 10:00 AM–4:00 PM- Venue: JACCC Tea Room, Los Angeles- Same-day tickets: AvailableMedia DayA Media Day will be held on February 10 (10:00 AM–4:00 PM) at JACCC.Media representatives are welcome.Please RSVP by email.About Tomo Co., Ltd.Tomo Co., Ltd., based in Kyoto, offers etiquette programs, private cultural experiences, and Uji matcha.

