Wellyx Launches Payroll Management to Bring Structure and Clarity to Gym Payroll

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellyx, a trusted gym management software provider in the fitness industry, has announced the launch of its payroll management feature, which is designed to optimize staff compensation processes for gyms, studios, and wellness centers. The feature enables businesses to manage salaries, commissions, and leave with precision, transparency, and operational efficiency.For many fitness businesses, payroll is inherently complex. Businesses must accommodate varied pay models, including hourly wages, fixed salaries, commission structures, overtime, and leave management across multiple departments and staff categories. Traditional approaches often rely on fragmented systems, which increase the risk of errors and administrative burden. Wellyx Payroll addresses these challenges by centralizing compensation management within a single gym management platform.Payroll Templates For Diverse TeamsThe new payroll feature allows the creation of department- or category-specific payroll templates, configurable on a weekly, monthly, or custom basis. These templates provide consistent payroll structures while accommodating individual salary variations, ensuring accurate calculations for all staff members.The system also allows currency adjustments, supporting multi-location or international operations. Templates are customizable, enabling scalability and simplifying payroll management as teams grow.Clear Rules For Hours, Overtime, And Fixed PayWellyx Payroll supports both variable and fixed compensation models. The platform tracks staff working hours, applies hourly-based pay, and incorporates block time options for streamlined scheduling and payroll calculations.Additional configurable rules include:Capped daily pay to manage costs.Lump sum payments for fixed compensation agreements.Overtime benefits for extended hours.These controls enable organizations to maintain fair compensation practices while managing budget predictability.Commission Management Across Every Revenue StreamCommission structures are common in fitness operations, particularly for trainers, instructors, and merch-dealing staff. Wellyx Payroll allows fitness businesses to assign commissions based on services, classes, or product sales. These commissions are calculated per item, ensuring transparency and accuracy.Administrators can define a percentage-based rates for each category, automatically applying a one-time commission to each qualifying sale. This eliminates manual calculation errors and provides clear visibility into payroll expenditures.Sliding Scale Commissions That Reward PerformanceTo streamline performance-based pay and reduce manual adjustments, Wellyx Payroll supports sliding-scale commission structures.Gym owners can define commission tiers based on sales ranges. For example, one commission rate may apply up to a certain sales value, with a higher percentage applied once sales exceed that threshold.Sliding scale commissions allow businesses to reward higher performance automatically while keeping commission structures simple and consistent.One Structure, Applied Consistently Across TeamsPayroll and commission templates can be assigned to specific staff categories, ensuring consistency across departments. The salary structure remains the same; earnings and commissions are calculated individually based on hours worked, sales made, or services delivered.In addition to compensation, Wellyx Payroll also supports:Paid leaveUnpaid leave.Annual leave tracking.By managing leave alongside payroll, fitness businesses gain a clearer picture of staff availability and compensation without relying on separate systems.Less Admin, More ControlBy consolidating payroll, commissions, and leave management, Wellyx Payroll helps fitness businesses:Reduces reliance on fragmented systems.Minimizes calculation errors and administrative overhead.Provides clear and transparency records for staff earnings and commissions.Enables rapid scaling of payroll processes across multiple locations.These efficiencies support both strategic and operational decision-making within businesses.Executive Perspective“Payroll is one of the most operationally sensitive areas of a fitness business,” says Dominic Stone, CEO of Wellyx. “We have built payroll to give gym owners structure and flexibility without adding complexity. It reflects how fitness teams actually work and helps businesses stay accurate as they grow.”Supporting Smarter, Scalable Gym OperationsWith the launch of payroll management, Wellyx continues its commitment to providing an integrated platform for fitness businesses. By simplifying staff compensation structure and reducing operational friction, Wellyx fitness studio software helps gyms and studios focus more on growth, service quality, and team performance.

