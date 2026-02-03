DWU Improves Preston Hollow Sewer Lines As Residents Seek Their Own Solutions

Updating aging sewer lines is a major concern for Preston Hollow and its residents. While municipal cast iron pipes are being replaced, Preston Hollow residents are on their own. Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith of Mother Modern Plumbing.

Municipal sewers improve as residential systems lag in exclusive Dallas neighborhood

There aren't any cast iron pipes under 45 years old in Preston Hollow. With a lifespan of 50 years- they're all pretty much shot.” — Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern Plumbing

PRESTON HOLLOW, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Dallas Water Utilities (DWU) moves forward with planned upgrades to multiple Preston Hollow sewer lines as part of the city's storm drainage infrastructure improvement plan, local plumbing professionals highlight a related concern: residential sewer systems in the historic neighborhood are reaching the end of their lifespan.The timing of municipal infrastructure improvements has drawn attention to aging residential plumbing systems throughout Preston Hollow.Two Problems Below GroundPreston Hollow's residential sewer challenges come from two factors affecting properties throughout the area, particularly along Inwood Road, Walnut Hill Lane, and near Strait Lane.The first issue is age. Many Preston Hollow homes were built between the 1930s and 1970s, when cast iron was the standard material for sewer lines. These pipes were designed to last about 50 years under normal conditions."There aren't any cast iron pipes under 45 years old in Preston Hollow," says Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother Modern Plumbing. "With a lifespan of 50 years- they're all pretty much shot."Smith notes that his company has seen increased service calls in the neighborhood. "I'm in Preston Hollow on a monthly basis looking at sewer lines installed in the '70s," he explains.The second factor is weather. The past three years have brought multiple freeze events to the Dallas area. Winter freezes cause soil to expand and contract, creating stress on underground pipes and forming sagging sections where waste collects.Recent Sewer Main Damage EventsPreston Hollow has experienced several notable sewer-related incidents in recent years. Margate Drive has seen multiple water line breaks during freeze events in 2023-2024. Most recently, a 2025 sanitary sewer overflow occurred following heavy rainfall.These events prompted DWU to invest heavily in storm drainage improvements in the area. Over the next 7-10 years, these projects will vastly improve public infrastructure. They will not address aging buried sewer lines for residences or private properties.The Hidden ProblemUnlike visible home improvements- roof replacements, new HVAC systems, or exterior work- sewer line problems happen underground where no one can see them. Cast iron pipes rust from the inside, building up deposits that block flow. Tree roots grow through small cracks, eventually causing complete blockages."People spend so much time improving aging and historic homes above the surface,” Smith notes. “It's easy to ignore what's going on underground.”Preston Hollow homeowners often discover sewer line problems only after seeing specific warning signs: sewage backing up into multiple drains during the same event, persistent sewage odors near the property line where their sewer connects to the city main, or visible ground settling creating depressions along the path of their sewer line.Preston Hollow Homeowners Are Responsible for Private LinesWhile Dallas Water Utilities' planned upgrades will fix public sewer infrastructure, Preston Hollow homeowners remain responsible for the private sewer lines running from their homes to city connection points. These lines, typically 40 to 100 feet long, are not included in municipal improvement projects.Preston Hollow properties in older sections face particular challenges. Homes built in the 1930s and 1940s may have sewer lines that have exceeded their expected lifespan by decades. Even properties from the 1970s are approaching or passing the 50-year mark for cast iron pipe replacement.Homeowners are responsible for all repairs, replacements, and maintenance on these private lines. When a sewer line fails, the property owner pays for the fix, not the city.Actionable Steps for Preston Hollow HomeownersPreston Hollow’s infrastructure improvements offer local residents a chance to evaluate their own sewer systems. Plumbing professionals recommend camera inspections for properties with original plumbing from before 1980.Modern replacement methods preserve the mature landscaping and established hardscaping that Preston Hollow homeowners have maintained for decades. Repairs can often be completed without destroying yards, driveways, or the mature trees that define the neighborhood's character.As Preston Hollow balances historic preservation with needed infrastructure updates, attention to underground systems reflects a growing understanding that reliable plumbing is as important to the neighborhood as the architecturally significant homes above ground.###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing provides residential plumbing services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with extensive experience in Preston Hollow and other historic Dallas neighborhoods. Mother’s tech-driven approach to sewer line repair and replacement focuses on non-invasive leak detection, quality Schedule 40 PVC materials and the customized solutions for individual property needs. Learn more at callmother.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.