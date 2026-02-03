Green Technology and Sustainability Market to Reach USD 140.03 Billion by 2034, Expanding at 20.70% CAGR (2026-2034)

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Size 1 Green Technology and Sustainability Market Share 1

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global green technology and sustainability market size was valued at USD 25.44 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 31.05 billion in 2026 to USD 140.03 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.70% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market with a share of 34.40% in 2025.Green technologies and sustainability include advanced environmental solutions that are deployed to secure natural resources and atmosphere, mitigate or minimize undesirable impacts from human-made actions on the surroundings, and increase sustainable development. In addition, the main aim of the solution is to secure and maintain the environment and repair past damages.The global Green Technology and Sustainability Market is experiencing rapid growth as governments, enterprises, and industries increasingly prioritize environmental protection, climate resilience, and sustainable development. Green technology and sustainability solutions include a wide range of innovations designed to reduce environmental impact, optimize resource usage, and support long-term ecological balance. Growing concerns over climate change, carbon emissions, and energy efficiency have accelerated the adoption of clean technologies across industries. Regulatory mandates, corporate sustainability commitments, and rising public awareness are collectively transforming green technologies into a core component of global economic and industrial strategies.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/green-technology-and-sustainability-market-102221 Key Market Drivers:• Rising global awareness of climate change and environmental degradation is accelerating the adoption of green technologies.• Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental regulations and carbon reduction targets.• Corporate focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance is boosting demand for sustainability solutions.• Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products and sustainable business practices is influencing corporate strategies.• Technological advancements are making green solutions more accessible, scalable, and cost-effective.Market Segmentation Analysis:By Component• The market is segmented into solutions and services.• Solutions, including sustainability software platforms, carbon management tools, and environmental analytics systems, account for a major share.• Services such as consulting, implementation, and support play a critical role in enabling successful deployment of green technologies.By Technology• Key technologies include Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, blockchain, digital twins, and data analytics.• These technologies enable real-time monitoring, predictive analysis, and automation of sustainability initiatives.By Application• Applications include carbon footprint management, air and water pollution monitoring, green building solutions, weather monitoring, water management, and sustainable agriculture.• Carbon management and environmental monitoring applications are witnessing particularly strong adoption.By Industry Vertical• Key industry verticals include energy and utilities, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, automotive, retail, healthcare, and others.• The energy and utilities sector leads adoption due to the shift toward renewable energy and emission reduction initiatives.Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/green-technology-and-sustainability-market-102221?utm_medium=pie Regional Outlook:• North America holds a significant share of the market, supported by advanced technological infrastructure and strong sustainability initiatives.• Europe demonstrates strong growth driven by ambitious climate targets and circular economy policies.• Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding industrialization coupled with increasing renewable energy investments.• Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are gaining momentum with growing investments in green infrastructure and sustainable urban development.Key Market Trends:• Rising integration of digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud platforms in sustainability solutions.• Increased adoption of ESG reporting, carbon accounting, and sustainability performance management systems.• Growing focus on green buildings, smart cities, and sustainable supply chain solutions.• Expansion of renewable energy projects and low-emission transportation technologies.Challenges and Opportunities:• High initial costs associated with the implementation of advanced green technologies may limit adoption among smaller organizations.• Lack of standardized sustainability frameworks across regions can slow market penetration.• Significant opportunities exist in emerging areas such as carbon capture technologies, waste-to-energy systems, and sustainable agriculture solutions.Competitive Landscape:The green technology and sustainability market is moderately fragmented, characterized by the presence of global technology companies alongside specialized sustainability solution providers. Market participants compete primarily on innovation, scalability, and digital capabilities, with a strong focus on developing advanced carbon management, environmental monitoring, and energy optimization solutions. Companies are increasingly investing in research and development to integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud platforms, and data analytics into their offerings. Strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions are commonly employed to expand geographic presence and enhance technological expertise. Alignment with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and compliance with regulatory frameworks remain key factors shaping competitive positioning.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/green-technology-and-sustainability-market-102221 Report Coverage:The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the global green technology and sustainability market, providing detailed insights into market size, growth trends, and future outlook. It includes in-depth analysis across key segments such as component, technology, application, and industry vertical, supported by qualitative and quantitative evaluation. Regional coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, highlighting regional growth dynamics and opportunities. The study further examines major drivers, restraints, challenges, and emerging trends influencing market evolution. Competitive dynamics and strategic developments are analyzed to help stakeholders gain a holistic understanding of the market and support informed decision-making.List of Top Companies:• IBM Corporation (U.S.)• Sensus (Xylem Inc.) (U.S.)• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)• ENGIE Impact (France)• General Electric Company (U.S.)• Schneider Electric (France)• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)• CropX Inc. (Israel)• Taranis Visual Ltd. (U.S.)• Cority (Canada)Key Industry Developments:• March 2024: Schneider Electric announced the addition of advanced sustainability reporting to its EcoStruxure IT data center infrastructure management tool. This feature will be available starting next month and will help data center operators meet the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) requirements.• February 2024: IBM Envizi updated its Scope 3 emissions accounting solution with extra functionality. The part of the IBM Envizi ESG Suite, Supply Chain Intelligence module, collects Product Carbon Footprint Data (PCF) and high-volume supplier and product-level transactional data for Scope 3 reporting and calculation.

