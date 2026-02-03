Dental Market Size to Reach USD 118.36 Billion by 2034, Expanding at 12.94% CAGR (2026–2034)

Dental Market Size 1 Dental Market Share 1

NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global dental market size was valued at USD 41.03 billion in 2025. The market is projected to grow from USD 44.71 billion in 2026 to USD 118.36 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.94% during the forecast period. North America dominated the dental market with a market share of 39.18% in 2025.The global Dental Market is witnessing significant growth as increasing awareness about oral health, a rising prevalence of dental disorders, and continuous advancements in dental technologies drive demand worldwide. The market encompasses a wide range of products, equipment, and solutions used for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of dental conditions, including tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and malocclusion. Growing emphasis on preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and minimally invasive procedures is transforming dental care delivery. Additionally, improved access to dental services, increasing disposable incomes, and greater adoption of advanced treatment methods are contributing to sustained market expansion across both developed and emerging economies.Get a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dental-equipment-market-104549 Key Market Drivers:• Increasing prevalence of dental conditions such as cavities, gum disease, and periodontal disorders across all age groups.• Growing demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures, including teeth whitening, orthodontics, veneers, and dental implants.• Technological advancements in dental imaging, CAD/CAM systems, lasers, and digital treatment planning.• Rising disposable incomes and greater affordability of advanced dental treatments, especially in emerging markets.• Expanding geriatric population, which drives demand for restorative and prosthetic dental solutions.Product and Application Insights:• The dental market includes dental consumables such as restorative materials, orthodontic products, endodontic supplies, and preventive care products.• Consumables account for a significant market share due to their recurring use in routine dental procedures.• Dental equipment, including imaging systems, dental chairs, lasers, and CAD/CAM systems, continues to gain traction with the shift toward digital dentistry.• Increasing adoption of advanced equipment is improving diagnostic accuracy, treatment efficiency, and patient comfort.Key Market Trends:• Growing adoption of digital and computer-aided dentistry solutions for enhanced precision and efficiency.• Rising interest in minimally invasive and pain-free dental procedures.• Increasing focus on preventive dental care and regular oral health check-ups.• Expansion of eco-friendly and sustainable practices within dental clinics.Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dental-equipment-market-104549?utm_medium=pie Market Segmentation Analysis:By Product Type• The dental market is segmented into dental consumables and dental equipment, covering a wide range of diagnostic, preventive, and therapeutic solutions.• Dental consumables hold a dominant share of the market due to their frequent and recurring use in routine dental procedures.• Consumables include restorative materials, orthodontic products, endodontic supplies, dental implants, prosthetics, and preventive care products.• Rising demand for restorative and cosmetic procedures is strengthening the consumables segment globally.• Dental equipment is witnessing rapid growth driven by technological advancements and the adoption of digital dentistry solutions.By End User• Based on end users, the market is segmented into solo dental practices, group practices, hospitals, and dental service organizations (DSOs).• Solo dental practices account for a significant share due to the high volume of general dental procedures performed in independent clinics.• Group practices and DSOs are gaining traction as they offer standardized treatments, cost efficiencies, and advanced infrastructure.• Hospitals contribute steadily to the market, particularly for complex dental surgeries and specialized treatments.By Treatment Type• The market includes general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and periodontics.• General dentistry remains the most commonly used treatment category due to routine check-ups and preventive care.• Cosmetic dentistry is experiencing strong growth as patients increasingly seek aesthetic improvements such as teeth whitening, veneers, and aligners.• Restorative dentistry demand is rising due to aging populations and higher incidence of tooth loss.By Region• Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• North America leads due to advanced dental infrastructure and high treatment adoption.• Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth supported by rising healthcare investments and increasing oral health awareness.Regional Outlook:• North America holds a leading share of the global dental market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong dental insurance coverage, and high awareness levels.• Europe exhibits steady growth due to robust demand for preventive and restorative dental procedures.• Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, driven by rising healthcare expenditure, increasing urbanization, and growing awareness of oral hygiene.• Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to offer attractive growth opportunities as access to dental care services improves and healthcare investments increase.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/dental-equipment-market-104549 Competitive Landscape:• The dental market features a mix of global manufacturers and regional players focusing on innovation and portfolio expansion.• Companies are investing in research and development to introduce advanced materials and digital solutions.• Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are helping players strengthen their market presence and geographic reach.List of Top Companies:• 3M (U.S.)• Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)• Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.)• Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)• SHOFU INC. (Japan)• Dentsply Sirona (U.S.)• Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.)• Zimmer Biomet (U.S.)• Coltene (Switzerland)• BIOLASE, Inc. (U.S.)• ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION (U.S.)• VATECH (South Korea)Key Industry Developments:• January 2024: Dentsply Sirona entered into a four-year partnership with the International Association for Disability & Oral Health (iADH) to increase oral care access for people with disabilities.• January 2024: Align Technology, Inc. announced the launch of iTero Lumina intraoral scanner with a 3X wider field of capture in a 50% smaller and 45% lighter wand to deliver faster scanning speed, superior visualization, higher accuracy, and a more comfortable scanning experience.• April 2023: Henry Schein, Inc. acquired a majority ownership stake of Biotech Dental S.A.S to add a comprehensive, integrated planning and diagnostic software suite to its digital dental solutions portfolio.Related Reports-

