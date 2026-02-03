Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Fox Hunters Club dating app announces DMV launch, ‘Summer of Love’

Fox Hunters Club logo

Black woman-owned app encourages millennial women to choose Gen X men for courtships

Since the inception of Fox Hunters Club, I’ve challenged the ‘sugar baby’ stereotype and the notion that the worth of a man over 45 is tied to his finances.” — Brownie Marie, Fox Hunters Club

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fox Hunters Club — the first and only dating app for millennial women seeking committed relationships with Gen X and older men— announced today that it will expand to the Washington Metropolitan Area on May 26. The iOS and Android app debuted in New York City in April 2024, and launched in the Greater Philadelphia Area in August 2025.As with its previous expansions, Fox Hunters Club’s initial foray into the DMV was through a charitable initiative. United Way of the National Capital Area was selected to receive a cash donation and encouragement cards for their ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families from Fox Hunters Club this holiday season. For the May 26 launch, the app will give back in other ways.“Beginning on our launch date and throughout the summer, we will offer giveaways that encourage folks to get out IRL and connect with each other,” Fox Hunters Club founder and celebrity journalist Brownie Marie shared. “Each of our launch events have been elevated, intimate experiences. This time, we’re encouraging intentional dating by offering date nights on us throughout the DMV in what we’re dubbing a ‘Summer of Love.’”The 2025 Global Dating Insights’ Women in Dating honoree founded Fox Hunters Club after being unable to find an age-gap dating site that was non-transactional. Her personal experiences confirmed what a now-famous UK research study concluded: There’s about a 10-year lag in emotional maturity between men and women. This means that for many millennial women, a Gen X man might be a better match. Age-gap dating is not synonymous with being a “sugar baby,” however.“Since the inception of Fox Hunters Club, I’ve challenged the ‘sugar baby’ stereotype and the notion that the worth of a man over 45 is tied to his finances,” Brownie said. “Fox Hunters Club is for independent, millennial women who desire a healthy relationship with a loving, emotionally available man. I encourage women to step outside of their comfort zone if they are ready for love.”For more information about Fox Hunters Club, visit foxhuntersclub.com and follow @foxhuntersclub on Instagram, X, and Facebook.About Fox Hunters Club:Fox Hunters Club is the first and only dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with Gen X and older men. Live in New York City and the Greater Philadelphia Area, Fox Hunters Club is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.