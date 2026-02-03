Investra Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Realtors Scale Investor Advisory

Investra is Live in California!

California-exclusive launch delivers investor-grade deal analysis in minutes for Realtors

Investra was built to give Realtors leverage. The platform handles the heavy calculations while Realtors stay in control of the guidance they deliver.” — Lilit Yenokyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Investra

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investra today announced the launch of its AI-powered real estate intelligence platform, now live across California. Built specifically for Realtors working with investor clients, Investra transforms complex deal analysis and market research into clear, investor-ready insights delivered in minutes instead of hours or days.Investor clients increasingly expect data-backed guidance across cash flow, returns, and long-term value. At the same time, Realtors face growing pressure to deliver deeper analysis while managing more relationships and transactions. Investra addresses this gap by automating the most time-intensive parts of investment analysis, allowing Realtors to scale their advisory capacity without expanding headcount or sacrificing quality."Investra was built to give Realtors leverage," said Lilit Yenokyan, Co-Founder and CEO of Investra. "The platform handles the heavy calculations and research, while Realtors stay fully in control of the guidance they deliver. This allows them to focus on what they do best: building trust, advising clients, and growing sustainable businesses without burnout."Unlike generic tools built for homebuyers, Investra delivers investor-grade intelligence that adapts to each property, market, and investment strategy. Every analysis is tailored to the specific deal, enabling Realtors to provide consistent, data-driven recommendations at scale while maintaining a high standard of advisory quality.The platform is available via web browser and the Investra AI iOS app, with market coverage and deal analysis currently focused on California. As adoption grows, Investra plans to expand into additional markets and is actively incorporating feedback from early users to guide product development and regional rollout.About InvestraInvestra is an AI-powered real estate intelligence platform designed to help Realtors better serve investor clients. By automating deal analysis and market research, Investra enables Realtors to save time, scale their advisory capacity, and deliver high-quality, personalized insights with confidence.Media ContactLilit YenokyanCo-Founder and CEO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.