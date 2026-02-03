6clicks announces investment of $20M to accelerate sovereign AI and GRC leadership across the Middle East

Ready for sovereignty 2026

As GCC governments accelerate sovereign AI adoption, 6clicks commits $20M to support data residency, compliance modernization, and national digital resilience.

This investment is about building an ecosystem that delivers the sovereign AI and data residency capabilities this region demands.” — Anthony Stevens, CEO & Co-Founder of 6clicks

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6clicks, the AI-powered GRC platform for adaptive compliance, today announced plans to invest $20 million to accelerate its presence across the GCC. Backed by Australian-based Acorn Investment and Centerstone Capital, this strategic commitment signals 6clicks' dedication to delivering sovereign AI, hosting, and regulatory support that align with the region's vision for digital autonomy and national security.

The announcement coincides with over USD30 billion in AI data centre investment across the GCC through 2030, positioning the region among the world's fastest-growing markets, according to Analysys Mason.

To mark this expansion, 6clicks Founder and CEO Anthony Stevens will lead a major regional roadshow in February and March 2026, with live events in Doha, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Each event will feature expert panels bringing together senior leaders from government, defence, critical infrastructure, and regulatory bodies to explore how AI-driven compliance and assurance are reshaping risk management and national resilience.

"The GCC leads in sovereign technology adoption, and we're committed to being a true partner in that journey," said Anthony Stevens, 6clicks. "This investment is about building an ecosystem that delivers the sovereign AI and data residency capabilities this region demands—empowering regulators, protecting critical infrastructure, and ensuring compliance operates within national boundaries. We're here on the ground, working alongside our partners to drive real impact."

6clicks' regional strategy centres on sovereign hosting and AI infrastructure, with flexible private hosting options that ensure data remains within national boundaries. As data sovereignty becomes essential for government and critical infrastructure, 6clicks provides GRC solutions meeting the region's strictest requirements for data residency, security, and regulatory compliance.

The company is also investing significantly in R&D to advance its agentic approach to continuous compliance—moving beyond static automation to intelligent AI agents that autonomously monitor systems to surface compliance issues in real-time. This next-generation capability addresses the growing complexity facing organisations as regulatory frameworks multiply and evolve at unprecedented speed, while enterprise and government requirements increasingly extend beyond traditional cloud-hosted SaaS solutions.

The $20 million investment will fund regional team expansion, partner enablement programmes, localised product development, and customer success operations. 6clicks already delivers full Arabic language support across its platform, ensuring seamless user experiences for Arabic-speaking teams across government, regulatory, and critical infrastructure organisations. 6clicks anticipates significant growth opportunities as the Middle East continues to prioritise digital sovereignty, regulatory modernisation, and AI-driven automation.

6clicks enters this growth phase with a strong foundation in the region, already serving regulators and government ministries in Qatar and the UAE. This positions the company to scale rapidly and meet the rigorous requirements of public sector organisations operating under strict data sovereignty and security mandates.

Through strategic alliances with NTT, KPMG, ITSEC, and Paramount, 6clicks will deliver deep local expertise and world-class implementation capabilities to four priority sectors: regulatory authorities, critical infrastructure operators, government agencies, and defence organisations.

Unlike traditional GRC vendors that charge based on user licenses and modules, 6clicks offers transparent, predictable pricing focused on total cost of ownership. This approach eliminates the cost escalation that often hinders digital transformation initiatives in government and critical infrastructure sectors. For GCC organisations managing expanding regulatory requirements—from UAE NESA, Saudi NCA, Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), and sector-specific frameworks—while operating within controlled budgets, 6clicks delivers enterprise-grade GRC capabilities at a fraction of traditional costs, with deployment in weeks, not years.

The Hub & Spoke architecture addresses a critical challenge facing GCC organisations: managing multiple, evolving regulatory frameworks across different jurisdictions and business units. A central Hub provides unified risk visibility and governance, while focused Spokes enable dedicated compliance programmes for specific requirements—whether UAE Information Assurance Standards, Saudi Essential Cybersecurity Controls, QFCRA Rules, or sector-specific mandates for energy, defence, and telecommunications. This federated approach, powered by AI agent Hailey, allows government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to maintain sovereign control over compliance data while achieving audit readiness across all regulatory obligations simultaneously.



About 6clicks

6clicks is the AI-powered GRC platform trusted by enterprises, governments, and advisory firms worldwide. With its unique Hub & Spoke architecture, AI engine Hailey, and extensive content library, 6clicks enables organisations to automate compliance, manage risk intelligently, and achieve audit-readiness faster. The platform supports sovereign deployment options and integrates seamlessly with existing technology ecosystems.

