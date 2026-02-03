Luxury Medical Spa Opens in Wellen Park, Expanding Local Care Access

The new Wellen Park location offers advanced aesthetic and wellness services, bringing high-end medical spa care closer to local residents.

VENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Wellen Park has officially opened in Wellen Park, expanding access to medical aesthetics and personalized wellness services for residents of Venice, North Port, and surrounding Sarasota County communities. The opening marks the launch of a new location offering non-surgical aesthetic and wellness care under medical guidance.The new medical spa is designed for adults seeking practical, confidence-focused aesthetic and wellness support. Services are structured for professionals, parents, retirees, and active individuals interested in maintaining skin health, addressing sun-related concerns, and supporting long-term wellness without emphasizing cosmetic alteration.Care delivery follows an individualized planning model developed through clinical consultation. Treatment plans consider lifestyle factors, age-related changes, and environmental exposure commonly associated with Florida living. Services include aesthetic treatments and wellness programs intended to support skin rejuvenation, energy balance, and preventative care.The opening increases local availability of personalized aesthetic and wellness services within a growing residential area. By integrating medical oversight with customized care pathways, the location supports residents seeking ongoing, non-surgical care aligned with everyday lifestyles.“Our goal is to create a space where people feel genuinely supported, not sold to,” said Jennifer Porter, Owner of The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Wellen Park. “We are here to help individuals feel refreshed, confident, and supported in ways that fit their real lives.”About the business: The Aesthetics Lounge and Spa Wellen Park is a medical aesthetics and wellness provider offering non-surgical treatments, skin rejuvenation services, and personalized wellness programs. The practice operates within the healthcare services sector with a focus on medically guided, individualized care.

