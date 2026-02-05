Hollywood Veteran to Join Congressional Candidate for 'The Dallas Summit: Film & Streaming as an Economic Engine'

Patrick Kilpatrick Uncommon Dialogue Films

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Kurt Schwab, candidate for U.S. Congress (TX-33), will host a premier leadership luncheon at the VFW Dallas Post 6796 to discuss a bold new vision for North Texas: transforming Dallas County into a primary global hub for film and streaming production.The summit, titled "Film & Streaming as an Economic Engine," features distinguished guest Patrick Kilpatrick , a legendary actor and producer with over 230 credits in major studio productions. Together, Schwab and Kilpatrick will outline a strategic roadmap for leveraging the multi-billion dollar entertainment industry to drive local economic renewal, infrastructure investment, and high-paying job creation.“Dallas County is sitting on an untapped goldmine of creative and economic potential,” said Kilpatrick. “By positioning the region as a premier destination for major productions, we aren't just making movies—we are stimulating small business growth and ensuring a robust, modernized economy for everyone.”Event Highlights Include:Economic Strategy: A high-level dialogue on how scaling the film industry creates a "ripple effect" for local catering, construction, hospitality, and tech sectors.Industry Insight: Patrick Kilpatrick will discuss his company, Uncommon Dialogue Films , and its slate of upcoming projects designed to align with Texan values.Networking: A VIP Meet & Greet followed by a formal luncheon and dessert.“Patrick Kilpatrick brings a wealth of perspective on professional excellence and media leadership,” Schwab added. “His commitment to bringing projects to Texas aligns perfectly with our mission to bring prosperity back to the heart of Dallas.”Event Details:What: The Dallas Summit: Film & Streaming as an Economic EngineWhen: Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PMWhere: VFW Dallas Post 6796, Dallas, TXSpecial Guests: Patrick Kilpatrick (Additional guests to be announced)About Kurt Schwab: Kurt Schwab is a Veteran, Advocate, and Candidate for U.S. Congress (TX-33). His campaign is focused on leadership, economic revitalization, and community prosperity. For more information, visit www.kurtschwab4congress.com About Patrick Kilpatrick: With a career spanning over four decades, Patrick Kilpatrick is one of the industry's most versatile figures. He is the founder of Uncommon Dialogue Films and an advocate for professional excellence in global media. Luminaries such as Steven Spielberg, Jerry Bruckheimer, Walter Hill, Antoine Fuqua, and James Cameron have counted on him to bring their visions to life.

