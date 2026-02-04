The Hotel IoT Market is projected to grow at a 21.1% CAGR between 2026 and 2030, reaching $28.86 Bn in revenue by 2030.

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hotel Internet Of Things (IoT) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Hotel Internet of Things (IoT) market is rapidly evolving, driven by the growing incorporation of connected technologies within the hospitality sector. As hotels seek to enhance guest experiences and streamline operations, the adoption of smart devices and automated systems is becoming increasingly prevalent. Let’s explore the market’s current size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Hotel IoT Market

The hotel internet of things (IoT) market has experienced remarkable growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $11.07 billion in 2025 to $13.43 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. This expansion during the historical period is largely due to the widespread adoption of connected devices in hotel operations, rising demand for personalized guest services, enhanced use of smart energy management solutions, ongoing digital transformation efforts, and a growing focus on operational efficiency and automation.

Download a free sample of the hotel internet of things (iot) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=30613&type=smp

Looking ahead, the hotel IoT market is forecasted to continue its rapid growth, reaching $28.87 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.1%. This anticipated surge is driven by the increasing integration of AI-powered smart hotel solutions, a growing emphasis on real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, broader adoption of connected room controls and automated guest services, expansion of smart building initiatives, and deployment of advanced wireless communication technologies. Key trends expected to influence this growth include technology-driven innovations in hospitality platforms, AI-enhanced guest experience systems, improvements in device interoperability and cloud-based solutions, intensified R&D in sensor-enabled infrastructure, and advancements in data analytics and predictive service tools.

Understanding the Scope of Hotel Internet of Things

Hotel Internet of Things (IoT) involves connecting various smart devices, sensors, and automated technologies within hotel environments to boost operational efficiency, elevate guest experiences, and enable intelligent management of facilities. This concept includes the use of digitally integrated infrastructure such as smart room controls, automated energy-saving systems, and real-time monitoring tools. The market’s growth is propelled by increasing adoption of automation technologies, energy optimization measures, and data-driven service innovations tailored for hospitality settings.

View the full hotel internet of things (iot) market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hotel-internet-of-things-iot-market-report

Factors Behind the Rising Demand for Personalized Guest Experiences and Automation

A primary factor fueling growth in the hotel IoT market is the increasing demand for personalized guest experiences combined with automation. Personalized experiences mean customizing hotel services and interactions to meet individual guest preferences, such as adjusting room settings automatically, offering tailored recommendations, and ensuring seamless service delivery. Today’s travelers expect hotels to provide tech-enabled convenience and customized offerings that enhance their stay.

Hotel IoT technology plays a critical role by enabling connected systems and smart devices that automate room environments, personalize service, and simplify guest interactions. For example, in May 2024, LoungeUp, a hotel technology platform from France, reported that 57% of hotels have adopted at least three new technology solutions. These implementations focus on cloud computing for guest processing (29%), reservation management (26%), and personalized recommendations (23%). Moreover, 62% of business leaders indicated improvements in customer retention, while 92% of companies utilize AI-driven personalization. These findings highlight how growing demand for personalized services and automation is a key driver for the Hotel IoT market.

Regional Leadership and Growth Outlook in the Hotel IoT Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global hotel internet of things market, reflecting strong adoption of advanced technologies and infrastructure in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global growth patterns and regional opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hotel Internet Of Things (IoT) Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Internet Of Things Iot In Energy Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-in-energy-global-market-report

Iot Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-global-market-report

Iot Telecom Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-telecom-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.